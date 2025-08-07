Rajasthan Horror On Camera: 25+ Dogs Slaughtered As Men On Bike Shoot At Strays (WATCH)

A chilling video showing at least two men on a barbaric shooting spree mercilessly killing more than 25 stray dogs has jolted Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. Animal rights advocates and locals have erupted in anger over the harrowing incident of animal brutality. The disturbing incident which took place on August 2 and 3 in Kumawas village, located in the Nawalgarh area of the district, remained hidden from public view until a disturbing video surfaced online on Wednesday, sparking public outrage. The footage captures two men riding a motorcycle, ruthlessly gunning down innocent dogs across village roads and open fields, leaving their bodies scattered.

A third individual on a second motorcycle is seen trailing behind, partially visible in the video, seemingly documenting the heinous crime. Authorities are yet to determine whether this individual was merely a bystander or an accomplice.

(Trigger warning: Video contains disturbing content. Viewer's discretion in advised)

झुंझुनूं के नवलगढ़ तहसील के कुमावास गांव में बावरी नामक एक शिकारी ने 25 से अधिक मासूम कुत्तों को बंदूक से गोलियों से भून डाला।यह न केवल कानून का उल्लंघन है,बल्कि मानवीयता के खिलाफ एक गंभीर अपराध भी है।इस क्रूरता के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई हो।@PetaIndia twitter/A1j1O6X4cL

- Tribal Army (@TribalArmy) August 7, 2025

Police launched an investigation and identified one of the alleged culprits as Shyochand Bavariya, a resident of nearby Dumra village. A case has been filed against Bavariya under various provisions of the Animal Cruelty Act and the Arms Act.

Superintendent of Police, Jhunjhunu, Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay confirmed the authenticity of the footage and said, "We are aware of the video showing a person shooting at dogs in Kumawas village. Immediate steps were taken to investigate the matter." He further dispatched head constable Shubhkaran to the site to carry out a detailed probe.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked outrage among animal lovers and local residents, who are calling for strict action against the accused.