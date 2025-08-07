Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather Report: Heavy rains are lashing Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Several districts are expected to experience thunderstorms and lightning. The Meteorological Department has advised people to stay alert

Weather Report: Favorable weather conditions have formed for more rain in the Telugu states. The southwest monsoon has revived the rains in both states. While there were light rains in the first week of August, now there are heavy to very heavy rains. According to the latest report released by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Rayalaseema, coastal areas, and several districts of Telangana. Moderate to heavy rains are already being recorded in several areas, and there are indications that the rains will continue for the next two days. Along with the rains, there is a risk of winds, lightning, and thunderstorms in several areas, so the Meteorological Department has warned people to be alert.

Favorable weather conditions have formed for more rain in Telangana. There is a clear possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several places. There is a possibility of heavy rains in the next two days, i.e., from August 6 to 9. It is estimated that some districts may receive heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm. The impact of rain is high in Rayalaseema, coastal areas, and northwestern and southern parts of Telangana. According to the latest bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 9 cm of rainfall was recorded in Bhuvanagiri district and 8 cm in Pochampally in the last 24 hours.

There is currently a possibility of heavy rains in several districts of Andhra Pradesh. The impact of rain is particularly high on the coastal areas and Rayalaseema. According to the latest press note released by the India Meteorological Department, 9 cm of rainfall was recorded in Rundavaram in Kurnool district, 8 cm in Alluru and Chittoor, and 7 cm in Guntakal in Anantapur district in the last 24 hours. Also...

Moderate rains were recorded in East Godavari, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam districts. For the next three days, i.e., from August 6 to 9, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains and heavy rains in some areas. There is also a possibility of winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 km/h along the coast.

According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in several parts of not only Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but also Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Yanam, and Maharashtra for the next 5 days. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning. On August 7 (today), heavy to very heavy rains will occur in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. Also, heavy rains will occur in some places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till the 9th.

A surface trough, the formation of a vortex in the Bay of Bengal, and a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea are persisting. This low-pressure area is moving towards the equator. However, due to these, there is a lot of movement in the winds. Clouds are racing. Therefore, favorable weather conditions have formed for rains in the southern states of India. It has advised that there is a possibility of rainwater stagnating in low-lying areas, to be alert, and to move to safe areas. It has warned fishermen not to go into the sea till August 11.