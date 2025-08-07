'India Will Never Compromise On Interests Of Farmers': PM Narendra Modi After Trump Tariff Threat
"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know personally, I will have to pay a heavy price for it, but I am ready for it. Today, India is ready for the country's farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers..." Narendra Modi said, speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi.Also Read | 'Tariffs laughing all the way into US': Trump says duties on who took advantage
Modi's comment comes after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, sparking fears of a trade fallout that could impact various sectors.For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers.
Trump said on Thursday that his reciprocal tariffs will take effect at midnight of August 6 (August 7 IST), adding that this will bring back“billions of dollars” from countries that have“taken advantage of the US for many years”.
