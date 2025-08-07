Kiara Advani's Fitness Plan For War 2 'Didn't Have Any Shortcuts': '...Pancakes, Grilled Chicken'
Her nutritionist, in a chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that Kiara 's fitness journey began with a clear aim:“When Kiara spoke to me for her prep, the goal was clear: to be in the best shape of her life for her first-ever bikini shot on screen,” she said.“She didn't want shortcuts. She wasn't looking for a crash diet or a quick fix. She wanted something sustainable, holistic - and something that made her feel strong.”
Kiara Advani's Diet
Kiara's day would begin with her must-have breakfast:“Her mornings always started with her non-negotiable protein pancakes.” Made from oat and walnut flour, protein powder, monk fruit or maple syrup, water, fresh berries and homemade hazelnut butter - it was a dish she loved so much that her team even filmed the preparation process before she left for her European shoot.
Her meals were rich in lean protein and fresh produce - think grilled chicken, light curries, avocado, edamame, and hummus with vegetable crudités. Snacks weren't restricted either, and a favourite was“good old sattu chaas” - a cooling, protein-packed Indian drink.
For the bikini scene, the approach was sensible and steady.“We didn't do anything drastic or unhealthy - no extreme cutting or water depletion,” her nutritionist clarified.
Beyond food, recovery and rest were key.“We were intentional about setting a circadian rhythm, ensuring she got adequate rest,” the expert explained.“Everything-her meal timings, training windows, and even caffeine intake-was structured around this rhythm. With her demanding shoot schedule and training simultaneously, her body needed recovery, and building a strong sleep-wake routine helped us optimise everything else. She was in bed by 8 pm. Her dedication and discipline was commendable.”
