Court Gives Sara Duterte A New Lease On Political Life
In February, Duterte became the first Philippine vice president to be impeached for charges of violating the constitution, massive corruption and of allegedly plotting to assassinate Marcos and his wife.
Shortly thereafter, her father – ex-strongman Rodrigo Duterte, initially seen as untouchable – was arrested and swiftly flown to the Hague to face trial for“crimes against humanity” for the thousands of deaths in his brutal war on drugs campaign while serving as president from 2016-2022.
Marcos has tried to distance himself from the troubles of the Duterte family, but pundits here believe that the legislative victory for Sara Duterte – albeit controversial – could cement her family's political dynasty at the national level.
New elections are due in May 2028, where Sara Duterte is expected to vie for the presidency. By law, Marcos is limited to one six-year term.
The Supreme Court, a coequal branch of the government, struck down the impeachment complaint but did not absolve Sara Duterte of the complaints lodged against her. It said that the case could be refiled next year, but few believe it will go ahead after the top court's ruling.
