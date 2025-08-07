From Ziyarat To Devotion: Rare Quran Copy Finds New Home At Chinar Book Festival

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Chinar Book Festival at SKICC had many literary gems on display, but none as spiritually magnetic as the rare copy of the Holy Quran believed to be a reproduction of the original manuscript handwritten by Imam Ali (A.S) in the ancient Khat-e-Kufi script. Displayed reverently at the stall set up by the prestigious Rampur Raza Library, this sacred text wasn't just a book - it was a relic of love, history, and divine memory.

For most of the visitors, it wasn't merely an exhibit. People flocked to the stall not out of curiosity, but with reverence in their eyes - drawn to what felt like a spiritual encounter.“We didn't bring it to sell,” said Shahamat Ali Khan, a representative of the 250-year-old Rampur Raza Library.“It was brought purely for ziyarat - so that people could see it, feel connected, and understand its historical and spiritual value.”

The library, located in Uttar Pradesh, is a guardian of rich Islamic heritage, boasting a collection of over 17,000 manuscripts and nearly 70,000 printed books. Among its greatest treasures is the original manuscript of the Quran, believed to have been handwritten by Imam Ali (A.S) himself. That priceless original - still preserved in Rampur - was written in Khat-e-Kufi, a script devoid of zaer and zabar, using ink reportedly made by burning date seeds.

The copy brought to the festival was a reproduction of that sacred manuscript.“It carries the seal of authenticity,” Shahamat explained,“but it is a copy - not the original. Even then, it is something we deeply respect.”

Despite this, interest in acquiring the copy was high.“Many people approached us during the festival, asking if they could buy it,” Shahamat said.“Each time, I told them firmly: 'It's not for sale.'

But then came one man - quiet, humble, and deeply moved.“He had seen our video on social media,” Shahamat shared.“He came all the way to the festival after watching that video - drawn not by curiosity, but by love for Imam Ali (A.S).”

Unlike others, the man did not argue or insist. He simply stood before the copy in silence, his eyes reflecting something more than admiration - perhaps longing.“Initially, I gave him the same answer I gave others - that it's not for sale. But there was something in his silence, something in his sincerity, that lingered with us,” Shahamat said.

Eventually, the copy was handed over to him.“It wasn't sold in the usual sense. He offered a hadiya of Rs 15,000. He asked for a discount, we said no as it was not as a commercial exchange, but as a gesture of devotion,” Shahamat emphasized.

As the copy of the Quran departed, visitors returned in disappointment, looking for the sacred manuscript. Many had hoped to catch one last glimpse, to photograph it, or to feel its presence again.“We told them it had found a new home - not sold, but passed on through love,” Shahamat said.