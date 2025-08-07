403
Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) --
1989 -- Kuwait Industries Union established with a mandate of promoting local industries to support national economy.
1990 -- Minister of Defense Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah formed a military committee and re-organize the Kuwaiti military force deployed in Saudi Arabia.
1990 -- The GCC Ministerial Council held an extraordinary session in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, condemning the Iraqi occupation of the State of Kuwait.
2007 -- Kuwaiti tennis player Mohammad Al-Ghareeb won the double gold medal in the Challenger tournament for professional players, held in Finland.
2014 -- Mohammad Abdulrahman Al-Bahar, a veteran businessman and chairman of the National Bank of Kuwait, passed away at 95.
2016 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah inaugurated project "Najez" at a mobile services center affiliated to the Ministry of Justice to make transactions for the elderly, the sick and cases of special needs close to their homes. (end)
