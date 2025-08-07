Strategx Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) VIEW AS PDF

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) (" StrategX " or the " Company "), announces that it proposes to undertake an up to $500,000 non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of units (each, a " Unit ") to be sold at a price of $0.08 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of three years.

The Units will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. The proceeds received from the sale of the Units will be used to fund general working capital expenses. A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in relation to the Offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

Darren Bahrey, CEO of StrategX Elements Corp., commented: "We are excited to increase our exploration efforts and focus on the highly prospective Melville Peninsula in Nunavut. This region represents exceptional untapped potential for critical minerals essential to the global energy transition. Advancing our exploration in collaboration with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.-the Inuit organization that represents the economic, social, and cultural interests of Inuit under the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement-demonstrates our commitment to responsible and inclusive development. With local support and involvement, we are currently on-site preparing the launch of our drill program."

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. The Company is currently advancing multiple high-potential targets for critical minerals and graphite on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. With a first-mover advantage in a significantly underexplored region, StrategX offers a unique opportunity for investors to participate in multiple discoveries and the development of new mineral districts vital to the global energy transition.