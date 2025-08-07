Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,040 In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,076 (+4) Russian tanks, 23,095 (+4) armored fighting vehicles, 31,180 (+47) artillery systems, 1,456 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,203 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,555 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 421 warplanes, 340 helicopters, 49,930 (+163) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 57,605 (+130) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,936 pieces of special equipment.

Ukrainian drone forces strike Russian tank, howitzer

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.