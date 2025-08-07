Four Injured In Drone Attack On Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He said that Russian forces launched drones toward the region overnight. Air defense units shot down 33 UAVs.

As a result of the attack, four people in Dnipro were injured. A 69-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Several fires erupted, including one in an administrative building and others involving vehicles. A total of 12 cars were destroyed and 17 others damaged.

Eight residential buildings were damaged, and one private home was completely destroyed. A transport company also sustained damage.

In Pavlohrad, a summer house and a vehicle caught fire. In the Kryvyi Rih district, a non-operational building burned down, while a modular home was affected in the city of Kryvyi Rih.

In the Synelnykove district, the roof of a school and dry grass caught fire. A private residence and a car were also damaged.

In the Nikopol district, Russian forces used both drones and artillery.

"It was loud in the district center, as well as in the Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske communities," Lysak said.

He added that, across the district, eight private homes and a five-story residential building were damaged. Infrastructure, an administrative building, and a business also suffered damage. A library caught fire.

A series of explosions rocked Dnipro overnight amid the threat of a drone attack.