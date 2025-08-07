U.S. State Department Reacts To Russian Strike On Azerbaijani Gas Route To Ukraine

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)It is unacceptable that Russia continues to strike civilian areas and critical infrastructure, U.S. State Department spokesperson said in response to Trend 's question on Russian missile attack on the infrastructure supplying Azerbaijani gas to Ukraine.

“Russia needs to stop immediately. The devastating human toll of this war is precisely why President Trump is committed to peace. The death and destruction must stop,” said the spokesperson.

Ukraine's Ministry of Energy reported on August 6 that Russia carried out a drone strike on a critical compressor station along the Trans-Balkan route, which has recently begun transporting Azerbaijani natural gas to Ukraine.

According to the ministry, the attack took place overnight on August 6, targeting a compressor station operated by Ukraine's gas transmission system operator in the Odesa region, near the Ukrainian-Romanian border. The facility plays a vital role in the operation of the Trans-Balkan corridor, which recently began test deliveries of Azerbaijani gas, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States via Greek LNG terminals.

“The equipment responsible for ensuring the functioning of this route was attacked by dozens of strike drones. Specialists are currently on site to assess the damage,” the statement said.

The incident comes shortly after the Naftogaz Group signed its first agreement with SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR, to purchase Azerbaijani gas.

Gas deliveries through the Trans-Balkan corridor-via Bulgaria, Romania, and into Ukraine-commenced in test mode for the first time earlier this year.