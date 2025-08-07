U.S. State Department Reacts To Russian Strike On Azerbaijani Gas Route To Ukraine
“Russia needs to stop immediately. The devastating human toll of this war is precisely why President Trump is committed to peace. The death and destruction must stop,” said the spokesperson.
Ukraine's Ministry of Energy reported on August 6 that Russia carried out a drone strike on a critical compressor station along the Trans-Balkan route, which has recently begun transporting Azerbaijani natural gas to Ukraine.
According to the ministry, the attack took place overnight on August 6, targeting a compressor station operated by Ukraine's gas transmission system operator in the Odesa region, near the Ukrainian-Romanian border. The facility plays a vital role in the operation of the Trans-Balkan corridor, which recently began test deliveries of Azerbaijani gas, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States via Greek LNG terminals.
“The equipment responsible for ensuring the functioning of this route was attacked by dozens of strike drones. Specialists are currently on site to assess the damage,” the statement said.
The incident comes shortly after the Naftogaz Group signed its first agreement with SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR, to purchase Azerbaijani gas.
Gas deliveries through the Trans-Balkan corridor-via Bulgaria, Romania, and into Ukraine-commenced in test mode for the first time earlier this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment