Scorching Heatwave Expected To Sweep Jordan Starting Friday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 7 (Petra) -- A searing heatwave is set to begin on Friday, with high temperatures expected to persist through Thursday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.The extreme conditions are driven by the movement of a highly heated air mass from the Arabian Peninsula, pushing temperatures significantly above seasonal norms.Director of the Meteorological Department, Raed Al-Khattab, stated that temperatures are expected to rise well above the seasonal average by 6 to 7 degrees Celsius.He emphasized that the Kingdom will experience hot and dry conditions in most regions, with extremely hot weather prevailing in the desert areas, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.On Thursday, temperatures will begin to rise slightly, bringing relatively hot conditions across the country. Winds are reported to be moderate, ranging from northeasterly to northwesterly, occasionally becoming active.Friday will mark the start of the heatwave, with a noticeable surge in temperatures. Hot and dry weather will dominate most regions, with scorching conditions expected in the eastern desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will shift from moderate southeasterly in the morning to northwesterly by afternoon.The heatwave will intensify on Saturday, accompanied by a slight increase in temperature. The weather will be hot even in the highland regions and extremely hot elsewhere, with scattered clouds at medium and high altitudes. Winds will blow moderately from the southeast to southwest, picking up at times and stirring dust in desert areas, later turning northwesterly by evening.On Sunday, the heatwave will maintain its grip on the Kingdom. Conditions are expected to be dusty and hot throughout most areas, with extreme heat in the desert regions, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds will continue to appear at medium and high altitudes. There is a slight chance of light, short-lived, and localized rain showers during the evening hours over parts of southern and eastern Jordan. Winds will be moderate, shifting between northeasterly and northwesterly, and may become active at intervals.According to Al-Khattab, the capital Amman is expected to record a high of 40 C on Friday, peaking at 41 C on Saturday, and slightly retreating to 40 C on Sunday. From Monday through Thursday next week (August 11–14), maximum temperatures are forecast to hover around 39 C, before beginning a gradual decline back to seasonal norms starting in the third week of August.As of today, temperatures will vary across different regions of the Kingdom: East Amman recorded highs of 35 C and lows of 23 C, while West Amman experienced highs of 33 C / 21 C.In the northern highlands, temperatures ranged from 30 C by day to 18 C at night, and the Sharah Highlands reported 31 C / 19 C. Desert areas saw highs of 39 C and lows of 24 C, while the plains registered 35 C / 22 C.The northern Jordan Valley reached 41 C / 26 C, the southern Jordan Valley 42 C / 31 C, and both the Dead Sea and Gulf of Aqaba recorded 41 C / 29 C.