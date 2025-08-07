Interior Minister Reviews Security Preparedness For Upcoming Sporting Events
Doha: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) - Chairman of the Security Committee, H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani chaired the first meeting of the Security Committee of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy at the National Command Centre (NCC).
The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies members of the committee from the military and security authorities.
In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Interior said that they discussed ways to develop security strategies to secure the various events hosted by the State, in a way that ensures high readiness and comprehensive coordination among the authorities concerned.
They also reviewed the ongoing preparations for hosting upcoming tournaments and sporting events, including Qatar's hosting of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025, and the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.
Additionally, they discussed Qatar's participation in securing the 2026 Winter Olympics in the Italian Republic and the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States of America, and reviewed the existing preparations within the bid file for hosting the 2036 Olympics.
