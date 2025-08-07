NORBIT - Invitation To Presentation Of NORBIT's Second Quarter And Half-Year Result, 14 August 2025
CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results at 09:00 am CEST. Participants are welcome to join the event at SpareBank 1 Markets in Olav Vs gate 5, Oslo, or to follow the event via webcast.
Please use the following link to register for the webcast: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""
For further queries, please contact:
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203
About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 600 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.
Legal Disclaimer:
