2025 II Quarter And 6 Months Consolidated Interim Report (Unaudited)

The Estonian economy continues to grow slowly, with the latest forecasts estimating annual economic growth at 1.2%. The construction market is showing signs of stabilisation. Within the buildings segment, there are indications of a slight increase in orders from the private sector. Public sector volumes are being supported by orders from local governments and the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment. The infrastructure segment is also being supported by the volume of Rail Baltica works this year, whereas investments by the Transport Administration have not recovered.

During the period, revenues generated by both group's main operating segments decreased compared to the first six months of 2024. The Buildings segment accounted for 89% of the group's total revenue, while the Infrastructure segment's contribution decreased slightly (H1 2025: 11%; H1 2024: 13%). In the first half of the year, the group secured a significant number of new contracts, the impact of which will be reflected in revenue over a longer period.

The group's gross margin was 5.9% and operating margin was 2.3%. Net profit for the period was primarily affected by the foreign exchange loss resulting from the weakening of the Ukrainian hryvnia against the euro.

Compared to 30 June 2024, the group's order book grew by 70%. The order books of both the Buildings and the Infrastructure segments increased. A significant portion of the order book comprises work scheduled for 2026 and 2027. Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€'000 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 9,326 8,195 Trade and other receivables 38,683 29,449 Prepayments 2,701 3,543 Inventories 24,068 28,091 Total current assets 74,778 69,278 Non-current assets Other investments 77 77 Trade and other receivables 10,809 10,681 Investment property 5,517 5,517 Property, plant and equipment 13,102 13,247 Intangible assets 14,927 14,951 Total non-current assets 44,432 44,473 TOTAL ASSETS 119,210 113,751 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 12,432 12,626 Trade payables 45,621 36,819 Other payables 10,087 10,260 Deferred income 12,665 12,472 Provisions 1,039 1,333 Total current liabilities 81,844 73,510 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 3,811 5,720 Trade payables 3,023 5,091 Provisions 2,984 2,826 Total non-current liabilities 9,818 13,637 TOTAL LIABILITIES 91,662 87,147 EQUITY Share capital 14,379 14,379 Own (treasury) shares (660) (660) Share premium 635 635 Statutory capital reserve 2,554 2,554 Translation reserve 4,507 4,034 Retained earnings 4,612 4,746 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 26,027 25,688 Non-controlling interests 1,521 916 TOTAL EQUITY 27,548 26,604 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 119,210 113,751



Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

€'000 H1 2025 Q2 2025 H1 2024 Q2 2024 2024 Revenue 92,638 53,283 114,945 68,700 223,925 Cost of sales (87,188) (49,635) (107,751) (63,644) (207,155) Gross profit 5,450 3,648 7,194 5,056 16,770 Marketing and distribution expenses (169) (86) (172) (104) (422) Administrative expenses (3,072) (1,526) (3,373) (1,809) (7,878) Other operating income 68 16 77 51 286 Other operating expenses (160) (126) (458) (312) (695) Operating profit 2,117 1,926 3,268 2,882 8,061 Finance income 258 113 317 180 678 Finance costs (1,904) (1,165) (1,546) (841) (3,011) Net finance costs (1,646) (1,052) (1,229) (661) (2,333) Profit before tax 471 874 2,039 2,221 5,728 Income tax expense 0 0 (237) (237) (563) Profit for the period 471 874 1,802 1,984 5,165 Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 473 569 165 114 248 Total other comprehensive income 473 569 165 114 248 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 944 1,443 1,967 2,098 5,413 Profit (loss) attributable to: - Owners of the parent (134) 482 1,020 1,613 3,827 - Non-controlling interests 605 392 782 371 1,338 Profit for the period 471 874 1,802 1,984 5,165 Comprehensive income attributable to: - Owners of the parent 339 1,051 1,185 1,727 4,075 - Non-controlling interests 605 392 782 371 1,338 Comprehensive income for the period 944 1,443 1,967 2,098 5,413 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent: Basic earnings per share (€) (0.00) 0.02 0.03 0.05 0.12 Diluted earnings per share (€) (0.00) 0.02 0.03 0.05 0.12

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

€'000 H1 2025 H1 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Cash receipts from customers 104,987 121,573 Cash paid to suppliers (88,153) (100,334) VAT paid (3,252) (4,746) Cash paid to and for employees (10,282) (10,142) Income tax paid (350) (237) Net cash from operating activities 2,950 6,114 Cash flows from investing activities Paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (198) (257) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 394 78 Loans provided (41) (18) Repayments of loans provided 4 1 Dividends received 0 6 Interest received 61 138 Investments in long-term deposits (300) (250) Net cash used in investing activities (80) (302) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from loans received 783 468 Repayments of loans received (640) (3,392) Payments of lease principal (1,247) (1,091) Payments of lease interest (134) (177) Interest paid (398) (368) Dividends paid 0 (661) Other payments 0 50 Net cash used in financing activities (1,636) (5,171) Net cash flow 1,234 641 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 8,195 11,892 Effect of movements in foreign exchange rates (103) (20) Change in cash and cash equivalents 1,234 641 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9,326 12,513





Financial review

Financial performance

In the first half of 2025, Nordecon delivered a gross profit of €5,450 thousand (H1 2024: €7,194 thousand). The group's gross margin decreased slightly year on year, dropping to 5.9% for the first half of the year (H1 2024: 6.3%) and 6.8% for the second quarter (Q2 2024: 7.4%).

The Buildings segment earned a profit in both the first half and the second quarter of the year, the respective gross margins being 7.4% and 7.2% (H1 and Q2 2024: 7.7%). The Infrastructure segment ended the first half of the year with a gross loss of €49 thousand and a gross margin of (0.5)% (H1 2024: 0.9%), but earned a gross profit of €631 thousand in the second quarter, with a gross margin of 8.2% (Q2 2024: 8.5%).

The group's administrative expenses for the first half of 2025 totalled €3,072 thousand, which is around 9% lower than a year earlier (H1 2024: €3,373 thousand). This was mainly due to a decline in staff costs. The ratio of administrative expenses to revenue (12 months rolling) increased year on year, rising to 3.8% (H1 2024: 3.2%) due to lower revenue.

The group's operating profit for the first half of 2025 was €2,117 thousand (H1 2024: 3,268 thousand) and EBITDA was €3,435 thousand (H1 2024: €4,690 thousand).

The group's finance income and costs are affected by exchange rate fluctuations in the group's foreign markets. In the first half of 2025, the exchange rate of the Ukrainian hryvnia weakened against the euro by around 10%, while the exchange rate of the Swedish krona strengthened against the euro by around 2.8%. As a result, the translation of the loans provided to the group's Ukrainian and Swedish subsidiaries in euros into the local currencies gave rise to an exchange loss of €652 thousand (H1 2024: €163 thousand) and an exchange gain of €11 thousand (H1 2024: no exchange gain or loss), respectively.

The group ended the period with a net profit of €471 thousand (H1 2024: €1,802 thousand). The loss attributable to owners of the parent, Nordecon AS, was €134 thousand (H1 2024: a profit of €1,020 thousand).

Cash flows

The group's operating activities produced a net cash inflow of €2,950 thousand in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: an inflow of €6,114 thousand). The items with the strongest impact on operating cash flow were receipts from customers and cash paid to suppliers, which decreased due to the decline in revenue.

Investing activities resulted in a net cash outflow of €80 thousand (H1 2024: an outflow of €302 thousand). Payments made to acquire property, plant and equipment totalled €198 thousand (H1 2024: €257 thousand) and proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment amounted to €394 thousand (H1 2024: €78 thousand). Loans provided amounted to €41 thousand (H1 2024: €18 thousand), interest received to €61 thousand (H1 2024: €138 thousand) and investments in long-term deposits to €300 thousand (H1 2024: €250 thousand).

Financing activities generated a net cash outflow of €1,636 thousand (H1 2024: an outflow of €5,171 thousand). Proceeds from loans received amounted to €783 thousand, consisting mainly of the use of development loans (H1 2024: €468 thousand). Repayments of loans received totalled €640 thousand (H1 2024: €3,392 thousand). Lease payments amounted to €1,247 thousand (H1 2024: €1,091 thousand) and interest payments to €398 thousand (H1 2024: €368 thousand). There were no dividend payments in the reporting period, whereas dividends paid in the first half of 2024 amounted to €661 thousand.

At 30 June 2025, the group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to €9,326 thousand (30 June 2024: €12,513 thousand).

Key financial figures and ratios

Figure/ratio H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2023 2024 Revenue (€'000) 92,638 114,945 86,526 223,925 Revenue change (19)% 33% (15)% 20.1% Net profit (loss) (€'000) 471 1,802 (2,299) 5,165 Net profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent (€'000) (134) 1,020 (2,493) 3,827 Weighted average number of shares 31,528,585 31,528,585 31,528,585 31,528,585 Earnings per share (€) 0.00 0.03 (0.08) 0.12 Administrative expenses to revenue 3.3% 2.9% 3.4% 3.5% Administrative expenses to revenue (rolling) 3.8% 3.2% 3.0% 3.5% EBITDA (€'000) 3,435 4,690 1,149 11,025 EBITDA margin 3.7% 4.1% 1.3% 4.9% Gross margin 5.9% 6.3% 3.2% 7.5% Operating margin 2.3% 2.8% (0.5)% 3.6% Operating margin excluding gain on asset sales 2.2% 2.8% (0.7)% 3.5% Net margin 0.5% 1.6% (2.7)% 2.3% Return on invested capital 2.0% 6.2% (1.0)% 15.6% Return on equity 1.7% 7.8% (6.1)% 21.0% Equity ratio 23.1% 19.2% 17.1% 23.4% Return on assets 0.4% 1.5% (1.1)% 4.4% Gearing 15.8% 6.9% 30.0% 22.6% Current ratio 0.91 0.88 0.89 0.94 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 31 Dec 2024 Order book (€'000) 303,914 178,799 155,133 209,489





Performance by geographical market

In the first half of 2025, revenue generated outside Estonia accounted for approximately 2% of the group's total revenue, consisting solely of revenues generated in Ukraine. We continue to provide services in Ukraine under contracts signed in 2023 for the reconstruction of substations and the installation of associated physical protection systems in the Poltava, Zhytomyr, Volyn and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. Work in these areas is taking longer than originally planned and depends on the needs of the national grid. We are also converting a building in Ovruch, in the Zhytomyr oblast, into an apartment complex for internally displaced persons and restoring the administrative building of the Kyiv TV Tower. No revenue was generated in Sweden during the period under review, as Nordecon had no construction contracts in progress in the Swedish market.

H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2023 2024 Estonia 98% 98% 98% 98% Ukraine 2% 2% 1% 2% Finland - - 1% -





Performance by business line

Segment revenues

The group's goals include maintaining a balance between the revenues of our two main operating segments (Buildings and Infrastructure), where market conditions permit. This helps us to diversify risk and provides better opportunities to continue construction activities in challenging market conditions where, for example, volumes in one subsegment decline sharply while volumes in another start to grow more rapidly.

The group's revenue for the first half of 2025 was €92,638 thousand, approximately 19% lower than in the first half of 2024, when revenue amounted to €114,945 thousand. The Buildings segment generated revenue of €82,127 thousand and the Infrastructure segment revenue of €10,501 thousand. The corresponding figures for the first half of 2024 were €100,421 thousand and €14,486 thousand. Revenues from both segments decreased: by 18% for the Buildings segment and by 28% for the Infrastructure segment. The changes, as well as the distribution of revenue between segments, were expected.

Revenue by operating segment H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2023 2024 Buildings 89% 87% 77% 84% Infrastructure 11% 13% 23% 16%





Subsegment revenues

In the first half of 2025, most of the revenue generated by the Buildings segment came from the public and commercial buildings subsegments, with commercial buildings contributing at their highest level in recent years. Revenue from commercial buildings increased by around 35% year on year, while revenue from public buildings decreased by around 47%. Revenue from the apartment buildings subsegment, which resulted from our own property development operations, also declined.

The largest projects in the public buildings subsegment were the design and construction of a new study and sports building for the Saku Upper Secondary School near Tallinn, the design and construction of a study building for the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment on the Raadi campus in Tartu and the construction of Loodusmaja (Nature Hub) in Tallinn.

The largest projects in the commercial buildings subsegment were the construction of the LEED Gold compliant Golden Gate office building at Ahtri 6 in Tallinn, a commercial building at Väike-Turu 7 in Tartu, the LEED Gold compliant Uusküla spa hotel on the northern shore of Lake Peipus in Alutaguse rural municipality and Lidl stores in Võru and Viljandi.

Half-year revenue from our own property development operations, which is reported in the apartment buildings subsegment, remained comparable to the same period last year, amounting to €6,781 thousand (H1 2024: €6,174 thousand). The figure includes revenue from the sale of apartments in phase 1 of the Seileri Kvartal housing estate in Pärnu ( ) and the Tammepärja Kodu housing estate in the Tammelinn district in Tartu ( ). Preparations for and construction of the next phases are underway in both developments. In carrying out our own development activities, we carefully monitor potential risks in the housing development market.

Buildings segment H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2023 2024 Public buildings 46% 68% 33% 70% Commercial buildings 41% 20% 25% 21% Apartment buildings 12% 9% 31% 6% Industrial and warehouse facilities 1% 3% 11% 3%





The largest revenue contributor in the Infrastructure segment is still the road construction and maintenance subsegment, whose revenue decreased by around 30% compared to the same period last year. A major share of the subsegment's revenue came from the construction of the Hagudi–Alu section of stage III of the Rail Baltica Rapla County main line railway infrastructure and the provision of road maintenance services in Järva County. Most of the other engineering revenue resulted from the construction of a platform area for Class E aircraft at Tallinn Airport.

Infrastructure segment H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2023 2024 Road construction and maintenance 70% 93% 65% 90% Other engineering 30% 7% 20% 10% Environmental engineering 0% 0% 15% 0%





Order book

The group's order book (backlog of contracts signed but not yet performed) stood at €303,914 thousand at 30 June 2025. Compared to the same period last year, the order book has increased by 70%. In the first half of the year, we signed new contracts for €172,236 thousand (H1 2024: €64,030 thousand), of which €60,960 thousand in the second quarter (Q2 2024: €46,413 thousand).

30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 31 Dec 2024 Order book (€'000) 303,914 178,799 155,133 209,489



At 30 June 2025, the Buildings segment accounted for 70% and the Infrastructure segment for 30% of the group's total order book (30 June 2024: 90% and 10%, respectively). Compared to 30 June 2024, the order book of the Buildings segment has grown by 31%, driven by increases in the order books of the public and commercial buildings subsegments. The order book of the Infrastructure segment has also increased significantly, driven by the Rail Baltica contracts. The Rail Baltica projects support the order book of the Infrastructure segment in a situation where investment by the Transport Administration is declining year by year. The volume of public investment in the order book of the Buildings segment has also decreased. There is some activity at the local government level and in the national defence sector. The private sector is showing signs of recovery.

Major contracts secured in the first half of 2025 include:



Construction of a spa hotel and a swimming complex in Viljandi with an approximate cost of €30,000 thousand.

Construction of the Punamütsike Kindergarten in Võru with an approximate cost of €6,370 thousand.

Construction of the Selja–Tootsi section of stage I of the Rail Baltica Pärnu County main line railway infrastructure with an approximate cost of €62,300 thousand.

Design and construction of a barracks at the Tapa Army Base for the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment with an approximate cost of €5,300 thousand.

Design and construction of a building for the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment in Harju County with an approximate cost of €3,700 thousand.

Construction of the Tiskre School in Harku rural municipality with an approximate cost of €14,500 thousand.

Design and construction of a technological warehouse for Cristella in Võru with an approximate cost of €4,000 thousand. Design and construction of buildings for the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment with an approximate cost of €34,300 thousand.

Based on the size of the order book and its distribution over the years, as well as the general outlook for the economy and the construction market, the group's management expects business volumes in 2025 to remain broadly at the same level as in 2024. In a highly competitive environment, we have avoided taking unjustified risks that could materialise during the contract execution phase and adversely affect the group's results. The main focus is on managing fixed costs, increasing productivity and effectively executing pre-construction and design activities to leverage our professional competitive advantages.

People

Employees and staff costs

The average number of the group's employees (at the parent and the subsidiaries) in the first half of 2025 was 418, including 267 engineers and technical professionals (ETP). Compared to the same period last year, the number of employees decreased by around 3%.

Average number of employees at group companies (the parent company and the subsidiaries):

H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2023 2024 ETP 267 282 384 283 Workers 151 148 188 152 Total average 418 430 572 435





The group's staff costs for the first half of 2025, including all taxes, were €9,221 thousand compared with €10,127 thousand in the first half of 2024. Staff costs declined by around 9%.

In the first half of 2025, the service fees of the members of the council of Nordecon AS totalled €106 thousand and the related social security charges amounted to €35 thousand (H1 2024: €100 thousand and €33 thousand, respectively).

The service fees of the members of the board of Nordecon AS totalled €281 thousand and the related social security charges amounted to €93 thousand (H1 2024: €264 thousand and €87 thousand, respectively).

Labour productivity and labour cost efficiency

We measure the efficiency of our operating activities using the following productivity and efficiency indicators, which are based on the number of employees and the staff costs incurred:

H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2023 2024 Nominal labour productivity (rolling), (€'000) 469.7 553.9 488.3 514.03 Change against the comparative period, % (15.2)% 13.4% 3.9% 3.0% Nominal labour cost efficiency (rolling), (€) 8.7 11.0 11.0 9.3 Change against the comparative period, % (21.3)% 0.4% (11.0)% (9.7)%





The group's nominal labour productivity and nominal labour cost efficiency decreased year on year because the decline in revenue outstripped the decrease in staff numbers and costs.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

Email: ...



