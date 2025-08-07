2025 6 Months And II Quarter Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report
| 2025
6 months
| 2024
6 months
| 2025
II quarter
| 2024
II quarter
| 2024
12 months
|Revenue
|167,882
|203,568
|82,646
|122,383
|539,049
|Cost of goods sold
|(138,811)
|(179,859)
|(68,488)
|(107,558)
|(443,162)
|Gross profit
|29,071
|23,709
|14,158
|14,825
|95,887
|Marketing expenses
|(2,701)
|(2,293)
|(1,426)
|(1,225)
|(5,030)
|General and administrative expenses
|(8,747)
|(8,630)
|(4,472)
|(4,488)
|(21,908)
|Other operating income
|1,083
|4,393
|522
|3,069
|5,724
|Other operating expenses
|(96)
|(2,466)
|(55)
|(1,513)
|(2,190)
|Operating profit
|18,610
|14,713
|8,727
|10,668
|72,483
|Finance income/costs
|4,901
|3,595
|3,184
|2,438
|3,931
|incl. finance income/costs from investments in subsidiaries
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(5,087)
|finance income/costs from joint ventures
|4,844
|3,655
|3,343
|2,087
|9,951
|interest expense
|(395)
|(1,116)
|(185)
|(461)
|(1,823)
|foreign exchange gain (loss)
|(14)
|(56)
|(129)
|134
|(948)
|other financial income (expenses)
|466
|1,112
|155
|678
|1,838
|Profit before tax
|23,511
|18,308
|11,911
|13,106
|76,414
|Corporate income tax expense
|(1,835)
|(863)
|(695)
|(45)
|(11,820)
|Net profit for financial year
|21,676
|17,445
|11,216
|13,061
|64,594
|incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
|21,676
|17,479
|11,216
|13,052
|64,668
|net profit attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|(34)
|-
|9
|(74)
|Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement
|Currency translation differences of foreign entities
|7
|24
|66
|(82)
|105
|Comprehensive income for the period
|21,683
|17,469
|11,282
|12,979
|64,699
|incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
|21,683
|17,501
|11,282
|12,975
|64,764
|net profit attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|(32)
|-
|4
|(65)
|Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR)
|1.22
|0.99
|0.63
|0.74
|3.65
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
unaudited
in thousand euros
|30.06.2025
|30.06.2024
|31.12.2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|25,862
|44,180
|91,879
|Short-term deposits
|23,000
|-
|10,000
|Trade and other receivables
|75,989
|94,401
|51,419
|Prepaid corporate income tax
|934
|310
|270
|Inventories
|196,552
|200,768
|196,521
|322,337
|339,659
|350,089
|Non-current assets
|Investments in joint ventures
|26,415
|22,570
|21,571
|Other shares and securities
|80
|80
|80
|Other long-term loans and receivables
|18,645
|20,057
|40,196
|Deferred income tax assets
|4,789
|6,077
|5,056
|Investment property
|12,475
|12,674
|12,606
|Property, plant and equipment
|18,171
|16,648
|17,147
|Intangible assets
|593
|488
|350
|81,168
|78,594
|97,006
|TOTAL ASSETS
|403,505
|418,253
|447,095
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|9,712
|5,840
|21,303
|Payables and prepayments
|112,484
|153,595
|129,786
|Income tax liability
|112
|5,971
|7,101
|Short-term provisions
|9,165
|12,301
|7,678
|131,473
|177,707
|165,868
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term borrowings
|15,018
|27,426
|12,102
|Deferred income tax liability
|6,623
|1,626
|6,148
|Other long-term payables
|8,080
|5,135
|8,719
|29,721
|34,187
|26,969
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|161,194
|211,894
|192,837
|EQUITY
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|(187)
|-
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|Share capital
|7,929
|7,929
|7,929
|Statutory reserve capital
|793
|793
|793
|Currency translation differences
|(34)
|(816)
|(41)
|Retained earnings
|233,623
|198,640
|245,577
|242,311
|206,546
|254,258
|TOTAL EQUITY
|242,311
|206,359
|254,258
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|403,505
|418,253
|447,095
Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko's web page (group.merko.ee ).
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
AS Merko Ehitus ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group's revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.
