Impeccable Mobile Detail Becomes STEK-Certified, Partners With Lugwrench Heroes For Premium Paint Protection

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Impeccable Mobile Detail Launches New Website, Expands Paint Protection Film Services with STEK Certification, and Announces Partnership with LugWrench Heroes

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Impeccable Mobile Detail , a growing name in mobile auto detailing and paint protection in the Phoenix area, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at . The company is also expanding its in-shop services to include STEK-certified Paint Protection Film (PPF) installation and has entered a local partnership with LugWrench Heroes, a mobile tire service company based in Phoenix .The newly launched website is designed to give customers a clean and convenient experience when booking services, exploring detailing packages, and learning more about ceramic coatings, paint correction, and PPF. It reflects the company's commitment to both high-quality service and customer education.Impeccable Mobile Detail now offers premium PPF installations using STEK protective film, recognized globally for its clarity, durability, and self-healing properties. As a certified STEK installer, the company can now deliver an even higher level of protection for customers looking to preserve the look and value of their vehicles.“Our goal has always been to combine quality, trust, and convenience,” said the company's owner.“The website is a step forward in how we serve our clients, and our investment in STEK certification ensures we're offering some of the best film technology on the market.”Alongside these developments, Impeccable Mobile Detail is partnering with LugWrench Heroes, a local mobile tire service specializing in on-site flat repairs, tire swaps, and roadside support. This collaboration allows both companies to serve Phoenix-area drivers with comprehensive mobile services, whether it's a flat tire, a paint protection job, or a full interior and exterior detail.“We're proud to work with a team like LugWrench Heroes,” said the owner.“It's a natural fit because we both value professionalism, transparency, and helping people get high-quality service without the hassle of a shop visit.”Impeccable Mobile Detail serves clients throughout Phoenix and surrounding communities and offers both mobile and in-shop appointments for detailing, ceramic coating, paint correction, headlight restoration, and PPF installation.To learn more or schedule a service, visit or follow along at instagram/impeccable_detail.

