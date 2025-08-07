[Latest] Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.2 Billion By 2034 At A 4.78% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 3.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.3 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 6.2 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.78% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Clariant AG, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Ingevity, Nufarm Limited, Corteva Agriscience, Croda International PLC, BASF SE, Miller Chemical & Fertilizer LLC., Helena Chemical Company, Winfield United, Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc., Stepan Company and others. Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Activator Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants), By Application (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Others), By Source (Petroleum-based, Bio-based), By Formulation (Oil-based, Others), By Crop Type (Organic, Conventional), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034 ” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=d31f5eb2-637d-4c3b-9866-aa8f2fd0126a&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d31f5eb2-637d-4c3b-9866-aa8f2fd0126a/global-agricultural-adjuvants-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market 2025–2034 (By Billion).png" width="668" />

"According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Agricultural Adjuvants Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.3 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.2 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.78% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034."

Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, agricultural adjuvants are chemicals that are added to pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to improve their performance. They can be added to a product when it's purchased or mixed in before application. The agriculture adjuvants industry is being driven by several factors such as the increasing agriculture sector, increasing spreading of insecticides in agricultural land, growing product launches, and increasing focus on sustainable practices. However, the lack of awareness among farmers and environmental concerns pose a major challenge to the industry's growth.

Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Growing population

One of the major factors that will lead to the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market is the increasing population of various nations across the world. The increasing population creates more demand for food and this shall lead to an increase in the demand for agricultural adjuvants in the forecast period. In the previous ten decades, the population of the world has increased fourfold, and it will soon grow to 9.2 billion by the year 2050.

Rising investment in R&D

Increased investments in agricultural research and development (R&D) are having a positive impact on the market. These expenditures are resulting in the creation of novel adjuvant compositions with enhanced functions and performance. New adjuvants are being developed through substantial R&D efforts to improve agrochemical compatibility, stability, and efficiency. Advanced formulations address concerns of farmers, including increased pesticide resistance and the need for fewer chemical inputs. According to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, rising investments in agricultural R&D in Australia, totaling USD 2.98 billion in 2023-24 with 6.85% annual private sector growth, will drive innovations in agricultural adjuvants, improving crop protection and productivity while reducing environmental impacts.

High cost of adjuvants

The agricultural adjuvants market is restrained by its high cost. The high cost of agricultural adjuvants negatively impacts adoption rate, particularly among budget conscious farmers. Production costs increase due to manufacturers' substantial investments in research and development aimed at creating advanced, multipurpose adjuvants, including bio-based or environmentally friendly options. High-performance adjuvants are often expensive because of the usage of high cost of raw materials such as polymers, surfactants, or refined oils.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 6.2 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 3.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.78% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product, Application, Source, Formulation, Crop Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Agricultural Adjuvants Market: New Launches and Acquisitions

In January 2023, Lavoro announced the acquisition of Cromo Química to extend its product offerings and boost its sales in the Latin American region.

Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the agricultural adjuvants market . The increased demand for a range of agricultural goods in the US, Canada, and Mexico-such as cereals, fruits, vegetables, and oilseeds-is the main cause of this.

TThe demand for agricultural adjuvants is increasing due to the region's higher production of food crops and cereals, along with the expansion of agricultural land. As the area looks to increase crop yields and fulfill the expanding food needs of its people, this tendency is probably here to stay.

However, the Asia Pacific is growing at a significant pace in the global agricultural adjuvants industry. The growing agriculture sector is expected to drive the regional industry expansion.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=c408ddad-9dc6-4632-9c77-eac9987fb3a0&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c408ddad-9dc6-4632-9c77-eac9987fb3a0/global-agricultural-adjuvants-market-2025-2034-by-product-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market 2025–2034 (By Product).png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Agricultural Adjuvants Market :



Clariant AG

Solvay SA

The Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Ingevity

Nufarm Limited

Corteva Agriscience

Croda International PLC

BASF SE

Miller Chemical & Fertilizer LLC.

Helena Chemical Company

Winfield United

Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc.

Stepan Company Others

The Agricultural Adjuvants Market is segmented as follows:

By Product



Activator Adjuvants Utility Adjuvants

By Application



Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides Others

By Source



Petroleum-based Bio-based

By Formulation



Oil-based Others

By Crop Type



Organic Conventional

