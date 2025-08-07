Japanese University Joins Coalition Of Ukrainian Studies Zelenska
“Today, together with Professor Nobuhiko Bishu, President of Kobe Gakuin University, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Olha Budnyk, head of the Presidential Foundation for Support of Education, Science and Sports, we are taking another step toward expanding Ukrainian studies in the Indo-Pacific region: Kobe Gakuin University is the first in Japan to join the Coalition of Ukrainian Studies,” Olena Zelenska stated.
She emphasized the strategic importance of promoting Ukrainian history, culture, and language in leading global universities.Read also: Japan's Nojima Corporation to donate JPY 200M to support Ukrainian children
“For years, the aggressor country has tied Ukraine to the Russian context and continues to spread this distorted narrative worldwide. This initiative helps reclaim and protect our cultural identity,” Zelenska added.
She underscored the strategic importance of Ukraine's state initiative to promote the study of Ukrainian history, culture, and language at leading universities around the world. For years, the aggressor state has sought to entangle Ukraine within a Russian narrative-and continues to disseminate this distorted portrayal globally.
“As we defend our land, we must also safeguard the truth about who we are. We are deeply grateful to all who have joined us. Just this year, 14 universities from Finland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Austria, Canada, Estonia, the Republic of Korea, and Italy have become part of the Coalition of Ukrainian Studies. Altogether, more than 70 institutions worldwide have expressed interest in joining this vital initiative,” Zelenska added.
As Ukrinform previously reported, universities from Klagenfurt, Vienna, Graz, and Innsbruck have joined the Coalition of Ukrainian Studies-an initiative established to counter Russian disinformation and promote the truth.
Photo: Olena Zelenska/Telegram
