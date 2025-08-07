Omani, Palestinian Officials Call For Action To End Gaza Crisis

MENAFN - Nam News Network) MUSCAT, Aug 7 (NNN-ONA) – Omani Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al busaidi, and Palestinian Vice President, Hussein al-Sheikh, yesterday discussed the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, in a phone conversation, calling for international action to end the violence and alleviate the suffering of civilians.

According to a statement from Oman's Foreign Ministry, the two officials reviewed developments in the Palestinian territories, particularly the continued Israeli military operations in Gaza, which they described as acts of“genocide” against civilians.

They also condemned the ongoing blockade and restrictions that have resulted in widespread hunger and deprivation in Gaza.

Both sides emphasised the need for concerted regional and international efforts, to halt the“aggression,” lift the siege, and ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the population in the enclave.

They also reiterated the importance of resuming serious negotiations, based on international resolutions and the two-state solution, so as to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.

Al busaidi underscored Oman's firm position, in support of justice, dialogue, and respect for international law, reaffirming Oman's backing for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.– NNN-ONA