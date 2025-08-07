Omani, Palestinian Officials Call For Action To End Gaza Crisis
According to a statement from Oman's Foreign Ministry, the two officials reviewed developments in the Palestinian territories, particularly the continued Israeli military operations in Gaza, which they described as acts of“genocide” against civilians.
They also condemned the ongoing blockade and restrictions that have resulted in widespread hunger and deprivation in Gaza.
Both sides emphasised the need for concerted regional and international efforts, to halt the“aggression,” lift the siege, and ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the population in the enclave.
They also reiterated the importance of resuming serious negotiations, based on international resolutions and the two-state solution, so as to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.
Al busaidi underscored Oman's firm position, in support of justice, dialogue, and respect for international law, reaffirming Oman's backing for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.– NNN-ONA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment