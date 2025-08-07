Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian, Egyptian Fms Call For Ending Israeli Operations In Gaza, Ensuring Aid Delivery

2025-08-07 12:06:31
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN/CAIRO, Aug 7 (NNN-IRNA/MENA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, yesterday, highlighted the necessity to end Israeli“crimes” in Gaza, and ensure immediate delivery of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

In a phone call, the two sides discussed the latest regional and international developments, as well as, bilateral ties, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

They exchanged views on the exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, because of the Israeli siege of the coastal enclave, the statement said.

The two ministers also talked about Iran's nuclear issue, following the Israeli-U.S. attacks on the country and reviewed bilateral relations, it added.

Meanwhile, Egypt said, it has continued its humanitarian airdrops over the Gaza Strip, deploying 12 military aircraft over the past three days, to deliver food and essential aid to Palestinians in areas that are difficult to access by land, the Egyptian Armed Forces said in a statement yesterday.

The military said, the airdrops aim“to alleviate the harsh living conditions and the shortage of humanitarian needs, suffered by the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” as part of Egypt's ongoing efforts to support them amid the current crisis.

Israel has been waging a large-scale war in Gaza since Oct 7, 2023, which has so far killed 61,158 Palestinians, injured 151,442 others, and caused massive destruction of buildings and infrastructure, according to an update released by Gaza's health authorities, yesterday.– NNN-IRNA/MENA

