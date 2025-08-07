Yemeni Students Stage Parade To Protest Israeli Operation, Starvation In Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA, Aug 7 (NNN-SABA) – Hundreds of students from Sanaa University, held a protest parade in the Yemeni capital, yesterday, denouncing Israel's ongoing military operation and blockade in the Gaza Strip.

Chanting slogans:“Free, Free Palestine,” the demonstrators called on the international community and the United Nations, to take urgent action to end what they described as“a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.”

During the demonstration, students walked over large flags representing Israel, the United States, and Britain, while waving Yemeni and Palestinian flags.

They also carried banners in support of the Houthi-led armed forces, which have launched ballistic missile and drone attacks against Israel – operations the group claimed are intended to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

A similar student-led protest took place the same day in the western port city of Hodeidah.

Israel has been waging a large-scale war in Gaza since Oct 7, 2023, which has so far killed 61,158 Palestinians, injured 151,442 others, and caused massive destruction of buildings and infrastructure, according to an update released by Gaza's health authorities, yesterday.

Eight new deaths due to starvation and malnutrition were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall death toll of that kind, since Oct, 2023, to 188, including 94 children.– NNN-SABA