Native Automotive Expands Into Forres With New Workshop Following Strong Growth

Native Automotive , an independent garage specialising in Land Rover servicing, repairs and 4×4 hire, has relocated from Croy to a new, larger workshop in Hatton Croft, Forres . The move allows the business to meet growing customer demand, invest in new equipment, and improve working conditions for its expanding team.

Founded in 2019, Native Automotive was born from necessity when sister company WildTrax required in-house expertise to maintain its fleet of hire vehicles. Today, Native supports Land Rover owners across the north of Scotland, with customers travelling from as far as Edinburgh and Dundee to access their specialist services.

“This move marks a huge step forward for us,” said founder James Munday . “We'd simply outgrown our previous site. We've been fortunate to find a space that gives us room to grow, invest, and continue delivering the high standard of service our customers expect.”

While the move is a cause for celebration, James also highlights a wider issue facing small and growing businesses in the north: the lack of available commercial premises in and around Inverness.

“Trying to find industrial space in Inverness was like trying to win the lottery,” he said. “Units would appear and be under offer in minutes - if you could find one at all. Even when we got close, landlords often weren't willing to work with automotive businesses.”

“We're incredibly grateful to now be based in Forres, and the support we've had from the Moray community has been fantastic - but the lack of space in Inverness is a serious challenge for other growing businesses, especially those in trade and service sectors.”

At their new Forres base, Native Automotive offers:



Full Land Rover servicing and diagnostics

Bespoke upgrades and modifications

Specialist undersealing and rust protection (as the Highlands partner of Dinitrol UK ) A fleet of rugged 4×4 vehicles for hire, ideal for adventure, estate work or film production

The move also allows for the creation of new jobs and apprenticeships in the area, supporting Native's long-term mission to keep specialist automotive skills alive in the north of Scotland.

“We've always believed in building a business that supports the community - both through the services we offer and the opportunities we create,” said James. “This new chapter in Forres gives us a solid base to do exactly that.”

For more information, visit or follow Native Automotive on Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact:

James Munday

