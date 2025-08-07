Glass Pharms® Announce Supply Agreement With CB1 Medical And Ecocann® Access Product Range

After a successful period of patient feedback, prescribing Cannabis-Based Product for Medicinal Use in humans (CBPM) derived from Glass Pharms', UK grown, medical cannabis flower, CB1 Pharmacy have agreed a supply agreement via Xeal Pharma.

CB1 have a strong focus on affordability and accessibility of CBPMs for eligible patients. As such, in addition to the Glass Pharms products already prescribed, CB1 will prescribe EcoCann Access for eligible patients.

EcoCann Access will provide cost-effective CBPM prescribing options for UK patients with a fully UK-based supply chain that will be open to all patients who are registered with any current access scheme. CB1 Medical is the launch partner of the product range that offers prescribing options organised around cannabis phenotypes, rather than individual cannabis cultivars.

The EcoCann Access range will maintain a constant availability of a Sativa, Indica and Balanced Hybrid types, so that clinicians have the option to maintain a continuity across phenotype. Specific cannabis cultivars from which the CBPM is derived from will be listed for patient and clinician information.

'Although cannabis phenotypes are not an exact science and the vast majority of contemporary cannabis cultivars are not purely either Sativa or Indica' said James Duckenfield, CEO of Glass Pharms, 'using phenotypes is still a useful way of determining the general indication of a cannabis-based medicine. These are often described as 'day-time' and 'night-time' options by patients and clinicians. The effects seem to be determined to some degree by the type of terpene content of the flower, but these terpene families do broadly map on to the general phenotype.'

The specific cultivars in the range may change across time, but for patients and clinicians who are less concerned about navigating the sometimes-confusing world of cannabis cultivar names, the EcoCann Access range will be a simpler option.

'We see the importance of a UK-based supply chain and we are happy to partner with Glass Pharms on a range of products derived from their flower that will increase accessibility and choice for UK patients.” said Professor Rishabh Prasad, Founder of CB1 Medical.

'Having seen Glass Pharms myself, I can say that they use the most robust processes to maintain the highest quality medicine produced' added Irfan Abdulla, CB1 Pharmacy's Superintendent Pharmacist.

About Glass Pharms

Glass Pharms cultivates medical cannabis in a custom-built 2.4-hectare greenhouse facility in the West of England that is powered entirely by food waste. Power and heat for the site comes from supermarket and household food waste used by the adjoining anaerobic digestion plant, giving the company a best-in-class sustainability profile.

About CB1 Medical

CB1 Medical which brands itself as the 'UK's most affordable medical cannabis clinic' is a fast-growing private medical cannabis clinic that is based upon a patient-led care model.

