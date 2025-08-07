Bizarre! 'Donald Trump' Of Bihar's Hasanpur Village Applies For Residence Certificate Ahead Of Election

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a bizarre trend ahead of the state elections, 'Donald Trump,' a resident of Hasanpur village in Samastipur district, has applied for a residence certificate in Bihar.

According to the news agency PTI, a prankster posing as the American president applied for the Bihar residence certificate online on July 29. And surely enough, the person had his research on point.

The applicant, posing as“Donald Trump,” a resident of Hasanpur village, said his parents' names were Frederick Christ Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod, the same as the father and mother of the US President, respectively.

However, the district administration ordered lodging of an FIR so that the mischief monger could be tracked down and brought to book.

In a statement, the administration said the revenue department official concerned“turned it down on August 4”.

“It appears there is a diabolical attempt to negatively impact the special intensive revision of electoral rolls which is underway as per the instructions of the Election Commission,” the administration stated.

The Samastipur administration also said,“In view of the seriousness of the offence, a case has been lodged at the Cyber polic station, Samastipur, for appropriate investigation and action.”

Donald Trump was the fourth incident of its kind reported in the state since the Election Commission began its mammoth exercise in June.

Recently, applications were received in rural Patna and Nawada in the name of canines named 'dog babu,' and 'dogesh babu,' respectively.

In East Champaran district, an application was received in the name of 'Sonalika tractor,' with the photograph of a Bhojpuri actress.

Applications in all the aforementioned cases have been rejected, and FIRs were lodged at the police stations concerned.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a news clip that said“certificate has been issued” in favour of the application.

“This is the biggest proof that electoral roll revision in Bihar is a fraud, aimed at stealing votes,” Surjewala said.

He said,“Keeping quiet in such a situation is a crime. Let us all raise our voices and become watchdogs of democracy.”

The Samastipur administration explained to Surjewala that the certificate has never been issued.“Somebody has deliberately made such an application and it was rejected during scrutiny. An FIR has also been lodged. The guilty will not be spared,” they shared, correcting the politician.

(With agency inputs)