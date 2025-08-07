Movie Suggestions: 7 Must Watch Indian Movies To Move On From Heartbreak

Heartbreak makes you think it is a full stop, but it is mostly a starting point of beauty. These films not only take viewers into the world of forgetting, but also perspective, hope, and inspiration.

Heartbreak can make you feel as if you are lost or worse still empty, sometimes even numb. The best therapy might be a warm blanket, favorite snacks, and a movie that understands or makes you forget your pain at least for a moment. Here are 7 Indian movies worth watching to comfort, empower, or simply distract from blues if you're trying to move on.

Genre: Drama/Romance

Where to Watch: Netflix

Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha is more than just a love story-it's actually a journey of self-discovery, and seeing Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) breaking away from other people's expectations in order to find himself again can be quite empowering when learning to live by one's own rules again after a breakup.

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Where to Watch: Netflix / Zee5

Rani (Kangana Ranaut) gets dumped just before her marriage, but instead of brooding, she stands on her own two feet and takes her honeymoon trip. What ensues is a beautiful and funny tale of finding independence, which reminds us that heartbreak can sometimes mean a new beginning.

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

This film starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan talks about emotional healing and being mentally healthy. The whole loving yourself develops through pain caused by someone's love that one should watch after love for rebuilding.

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Geet (Kareena Kapoor) is nothing but energy, optimism, and chaos-just what Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) needs to pull himself out of a rut. Well combined with feel-good romance, laughter, and hope, this movie carries a great reminder that life continues.

Genre: Coming of Age

Where to Watch: Netflix

If you feel stuck or directionless in that post-breakup fog, then this movie strikes the right chord. You just might find Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) as he transforms from the careless boy to someone with a purpose will help spur your own transformation and awakening.

Genre: Friendship/Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

It's not about gaining love or losing it; it's all about friendship, growing up, and finding one's own way. In the end, love doesn't heal all wounds; only friends and freedom manage to do that. Scenic shots and feel-good vibes are an added bonus.

Genre: Road Trip/Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

A lesser-known gem, Karwaan is a road trip that turns out to be an emotional journey-with stunning visuals, quirky characters, and a gentle narrative, it espouses quiet wisdom and peace that every broken heart needs.