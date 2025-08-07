Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sees Sharp Drop In Collections

Son of Sardaar 2 has performed poorly at the box office, earning only ₹31.07 crore in six days. Despite star power and promotions, the film is struggling with low collections and occupancy.

Ajay Devgn's much-awaited sequel, Son of Sardaar 2, has failed to leave a mark at the box office. Despite star power and the return of a familiar character, the film has underperformed significantly, collecting only ₹31.07 crore in its first six days. Released on August 1, 2025, the movie has seen a consistent decline in collections after the weekend.

Slow Start and Drop in Earnings

The film opened with ₹7.25 crore on its first day-an underwhelming number for a mass entertainer. The second and third days brought slight improvements with ₹8.25 crore and ₹9.25 crore respectively. However, the momentum fizzled out quickly. On day four (Monday), the film dropped sharply to ₹2.35 crore. The fifth day saw a minor recovery at ₹2.75 crore, but day six (August 6) saw another big dip, with just ₹1.07 crore earned across India. The trend suggests weakening audience interest, despite heavy promotions.

Occupancy Remains Low

The occupancy figures for August 6 reflect the film's struggle. The Hindi version saw an overall occupancy of just 8.11%. Morning shows were barely filled with 5.43% seats occupied, while afternoon and evening shows had 9.32% and 9.59% occupancy, respectively. Night show data is awaited but is unlikely to make a significant impact. The lukewarm response is a clear indicator of poor word-of-mouth and lack of buzz.

Box Office Verdict: A Flop

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and featuring Mrunal Thakur alongside Ajay Devgn, Son of Sardaar 2 failed to connect with audiences. Despite its emotional plot involving marriage, identity, and struggle, it has been overshadowed by competition like Saiyaara, which is performing better. Given its high production budget, the current earnings place the film firmly in the flop category, with little hope of revival.