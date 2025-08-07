Trial Season 2 OTT Details: Kajol Gears Up For A Powerful Comeback In Much-Anticipated Hit Series

Actor Kajol is all set to reprise her role as Noyonika in the second season of The Trial. On Wednesday, the makers shared details about the second season, revealing it will be out on JioHotstar on September 19, 2025.

Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma.

Excited about the new season, "Professionally, it has been an incredibly enriching year for me - I've had the chance to explore a range of characters & stories and among them, Noyonika remains especially close to my heart. From being an underdog in the first season to having found her own footing in the cut-throat legal world, I've loved stepping back into her shoes. I genuinely can't wait for all of you to experience what we've created this season. It's been a labor of love."

The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha is a format of the original U.S. series The Good Wife, which was produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions with the format rights that are licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. (ANI)