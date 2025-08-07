Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Contestants Face Intense Sleep Task And Early Eviction Challenges

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has just begun, but the tasks given to the contestants are already very challenging. Usually, such difficult tasks come after many days, but this time, the contestants faced a tough task on the second day itself. This surprised everyone because it usually takes 60 or 70 days for Bigg Boss to give hard challenges.

Nominations and the Sleep Challenge

The first big task was about nominations. Contestants were asked to vote for the people they wanted to evict from the house. The four people with the most votes, Giselle, Shanavas, Shaitya, and Binsi,were asked to stay outside the house but near a bed. Only one person could sleep on the bed while the other three stayed close by. The twist was that if the contestants inside the house managed to pick up the sleeping person and take them to a red zone without waking them, that person would be evicted from the show. Shanavas and Binsi tried sleeping, but Giselle and Shaitya stayed awake. Contestants like Sariga and Appani Sharath tried to wake up Shanavas, but they failed. This task tested both patience and alertness.

Challenging Tasks Ahead

This new task showed that Bigg Boss Season 7 is going to be full of surprises and challenges. The difficulty level of tasks is already high, and it is expected that the upcoming tasks will be even harder. It will be interesting to see how many contestants can handle these tough challenges and stay strong in the game.

Valyannan's Active Role

Besides the tasks, Valyannan has been actively participating by answering questions and scoring points. The whole game feels more intense this season. Bigg Boss seems to have planned seven and a half tough tasks, making the competition more exciting. Contestants and viewers alike can expect a thrilling season ahead.