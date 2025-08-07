Former Karnataka CM Bommai Urges Gadkari To Expedite Karwar-Ilkal Road As National Highway

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to treat the Karwar-Ilkal National Highway, which falls under the Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha constituency, as a special case and to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) at the earliest and commence work soon.

318-Km Route Gets In-Principle Approval for NH Upgradation

Meeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, Bommai submitted that a route of about 318 km-starting from Karwar and passing through Kaiga, Mundgod, Savanur, Gadag, and Gajendragad to reach Ilkal-has already received in-principle approval for upgradation to a National Highway. The DPR for the project has been submitted, and land acquisition has been decided upon.

He pointed out that since the road has been earmarked for upgradation to a National Highway, its current condition--owing to poor maintenance by the state government--has become unfit for vehicular movement.

Bommai Urges National Highway Status and Immediate Work

On the other hand, as the project has not yet received formal approval, the National Highways Authority has not been able to undertake any work. Therefore, he requested that this be considered a special case and that the road be immediately upgraded to National Highway status and work be commenced without delay.

In addition, he appealed for the development of other CRF roads in the region that are currently in such poor condition that they are unfit for travel.

Drawing from his own experience, Bommai urged Nitin Gadkari to treat the matter as a special case and take the necessary action.