Tamron Announces 18-300Mm All-In-One Zoom For Nikon Z And Canon RF Mounts, Preorder And More Info At B&H

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Nikon Z and Canon RF variants of Tamron's focal-range monster for APS-C cameras, the Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A2 VC VXD , are now available for pre-order.

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to share Tamron's new Nikon Z-mount and Canon RF-mount versions of their popular all-in-one APS-C zoom lens, the Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A2 VC VXD , now available for pre-order. Originally released in 2021 for Sony and FUJIFILM, the lens's monstrous focal range has a full-frame equivalence of 27-450mm in a compact form factor, making it a true all-day, everywhere lens for almost any scene.

Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD Lens



Canon RF mount 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD Lens



Key Features



APS-C | f/3.5-6.3 to f/22-40

27-450mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

All-in-One, Wide-to-Tele Zoom

VXD Linear AF Motor

Maximum Magnification: 1:2

VC Image Stabilization Weather-Sealed Construction



The lenses differ slightly in their size and weight, with the Canon a hair smaller at 4.9” and 22 oz to the Nikon's 5” and 22.4 oz. The Canon variant will also feature an AF/MF Switch and a VC (Vibration Compensation) ON/OFF Switch. Tamron's Lens Utility software will provide support to both lenses for any firmware upgrades.

Both variants retain the same linear motor focus mechanism VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) for quiet and fast autofocus, along with Tamron's proprietary VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism. The optical design will include special lens elements to maximize edge-to-edge performance, making this lens a high-end all-in-one zoom experience. A close-focus capability of 5.9" will give the lens a 1:2 reproduction ratio on the wide end for great close-up photographic opportunities, with a 1:4 reproduction ratio on the tele side.

The lenses also feature a moisture-resistant construction and fluorine coatings to repel oil and water, making them suitable for use outdoors, where their reach and feature-set will be particularly useful for wildlife, bird, and travel photography.

Learn More with B&H Explora



About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography , video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here . In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts .

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore , located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at