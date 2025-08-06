Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Uttarakhand CM Meets NDRF, SDRF Officials Directs Them To Intensify Heli-Rescue Ops

MENAFN - IANS) Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), Aug 7 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday met with officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) who are leading rescue efforts in Uttarkashi's disaster-struck Dharali region, following the twin cloudbursts that wreaked havoc in the area.

During this, the Chief Minister issued directives to intensify heli-rescue operations and ensure the swift restoration of essential services, including roads, electricity, communication, drinking water, and food supplies.

He commended the relentless efforts of rescue teams who are working round-the-clock in difficult conditions

Taking to X, CM Dhami wrote, "This morning in Uttarkashi, I met with NDRF, SDRF, and administrative officials to review the progress of relief and rescue operations in the Dharali area."

"Additionally, necessary instructions were given to make the heli-rescue operations, which started in the affected areas this morning, more effective. During this, instructions were given for the prompt restoration of roads, communication, and electricity, as well as for intensive monitoring and swift action regarding the supply of drinking water and food grains," he added.

Appreciating the ground-level response, CM Dhami stated, "I appreciate the courage and dedication of all the teams engaged in the rescue operation round-the-clock. Even in adverse conditions, the commitment and efficiency of these teams are setting an exemplary standard in disaster management."

The Chief Minister's visit came amid ongoing efforts by the administration and rescue forces to locate missing persons and provide relief to those affected by the cloudbursts, which caused significant damage to infrastructure and led to multiple casualties in the region.

Uttarakhand remains under a red alert with warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts, as the monsoon continues to unleash devastation in the hill state.

The Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert till August 12 for Pauri Garhwal, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Bageshwar.

Additionally, schools have been shut in view of the situation, and people are advised to stay indoors.

Since last week, incessant rainfall has led to widespread destruction, including two cloudbursts in Uttarkashi and one in Pauri Garhwal.