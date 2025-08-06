Jharkhand Mafia Man Gunned Down In Prayagraj By UP STF
The criminal, armed with an AK-47 and a 9 mm pistol, opened fire at the STF team when intercepted, prompting a retaliatory response that led to his death.
Originally from J.C. Malik Road in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, Ashish Ranjan was wanted in multiple murder cases and carried a reward on his head.
Acting on a tip-off that he was planning a major crime near Shivrajpur Chauraha in Shankargarh, STF Inspector J.P. Rai and his team laid an ambush.
When confronted, Ashish Ranjan attempted to flee while firing at the officers, narrowly missing several personnel. He was critically injured in the crossfire and later declared dead at the hospital.
Weapons recovered from the scene included an AK-47, a 9 mm pistol, numerous cartridges, and a motorcycle. Authorities confirmed his involvement in several heinous crimes and praised the STF's swift action in neutralising the threat.
In another operation, the police and SWAT team had an encounter with Naveed, the main accused in a robbery that occurred on August 4 in the Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr. Naveed was injured in the retaliatory firing and was arrested in a wounded condition before being shifted to the district hospital.
Police recovered over Rs 2.11 lakh in cash, a pistol, live and empty cartridges, a backpack, and a motorcycle from his possession.
Four of Naveed's accomplices have already been arrested, and law enforcement officials recovered a total of Rs 6.98 lakh from the looted amount, marking a 100 per cent recovery in the case.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment