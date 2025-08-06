Chery Group Becomes The Fastest-Climbing Automaker In Fortune Global 500, Powerfully Empowering LEPAS's Global Growth
Chery's improved Global 500 ranking and export breakthrough serve as "trust endorsements" for LEPAS in global markets. With 22 years as China's top passenger car exporter and over 17 million global users, Chery provides a user base for LEPAS. LEPAS can leverage Chery's mature overseas sales and service networks instead of building channels from scratch, accelerating its "Exquisite Life Experience Journey".
Integral to Chery's strategy, LEPAS is deeply embedded in the group's global resources across R&D, manufacturing, and supply chain. For instance, sharing Chery's cutting-edge tech, LEPAS has developed full-link product capabilities to stay industry-leading.
Zhong Wei, LEPAS's Deputy CEO, noted "LEPAS was born in Rome". Empowered by Chery, LEPAS has advanced rapidly: its first model, L8, rolled off the line in April, favored by urban elites for its design, intelligent cockpit, space, and safety. On July 23, its "L8 + L6 + L4" lineup debuted at the Indonesia International Auto Show, securing initial orders and offering a "new standard for exquisite life travel".
Chery's "Double 500" achievements, spanning trust, channels, R&D, and industrial chains, act as an "acceleration engine" for LEPAS. Empowered by Chery, LEPAS, with its "Colorful Life, Masterful Drive" proposition, is scripting a new chapter in the global exquisite travel market.
