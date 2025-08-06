Fertilizer Imports To Brazil Up 19%
According to ANDA figures, the primary gateway into Brazil for fertilizers is the Port of Paranaguá, in the state of Paraná. The port processed 4.03 million tons of fertilizer year-to-date through May, up 12.5% from a year ago. Volume at the port accounted for 27% of total fertilizer imports arriving at Brazilian ports.
Translated by Gabriel PomerancblumClaudio Neves/Portos do Paraná
The post Fertilizer imports to Brazil up 19% appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
