Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fertilizer Imports To Brazil Up 19%


2025-08-06 11:06:22
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Fertilizer imports to Brazil were up 19.2% year-on-year in May, the National Fertilizer Association (ANDA ) reported this Wednesday (6). Volume-wise, 3.66 million tons were imported in May. Year-to-date through May, imports were up 13.9% to 14.92 million tons.

According to ANDA figures, the primary gateway into Brazil for fertilizers is the Port of Paranaguá, in the state of Paraná. The port processed 4.03 million tons of fertilizer year-to-date through May, up 12.5% from a year ago. Volume at the port accounted for 27% of total fertilizer imports arriving at Brazilian ports.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Claudio Neves/Portos do Paraná

The post Fertilizer imports to Brazil up 19% appeared first on ANBA News Agency .

MENAFN06082025000213011057ID1109895988

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search