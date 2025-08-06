Fertilizer Imports To Brazil Up 19%

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Fertilizer imports to Brazil were up 19.2% year-on-year in May, the National Fertilizer Association (ANDA ) reported this Wednesday (6). Volume-wise, 3.66 million tons were imported in May. Year-to-date through May, imports were up 13.9% to 14.92 million tons.

According to ANDA figures, the primary gateway into Brazil for fertilizers is the Port of Paranaguá, in the state of Paraná. The port processed 4.03 million tons of fertilizer year-to-date through May, up 12.5% from a year ago. Volume at the port accounted for 27% of total fertilizer imports arriving at Brazilian ports.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Claudio Neves/Portos do Paraná

