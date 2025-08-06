The Panama International Banking Center Welcomes BBVA -
“With the license granted, the entity is authorized to carry out transactions that are perfected, consummated, or have effects abroad, as well as to perform other activities previously authorized by this Superintendency.” This includes the management of business clients and international asset portfolios, among others, but does not include personal or consumer banking in the domestic market. BBVA Colombia SA is part of a global financial group whose holding company is BBVA SA of Spain, a group with a long and solid history of more than 165 years of providing financial services, with a global presence in 25 countries.
“The incorporation of this renowned financial institution into the Panamanian banking system strengthens Panama's position as a solid, reliable, and competitive international financial center. Our country has a robust regulatory framework and banking supervision aligned with the highest international standards, ensuring a safe, transparent, and efficient operating environment for top-tier financial institutions,” stated a statement from the Superintendency of Banks of Panama.
BBVA Left in 2013
At the time, the BBVA group purchased Banco Exterior and a merger was finalized, allowing it to enter the Panamanian market with a general license to operate in the country. However, in 2013, BBVA announced an agreement with Leasing Bogotá SA, Panama, a subsidiary of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, SA, for the sale of BBVA's entire direct and indirect stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Panama), SA, a transaction valued at US $646 million. This resulted in the merger of BBVA with BAC. BBVA's Panama business, which was sold in 2013, had total assets of approximately US$2.1 billion at the end of December 2012 and deposits of approximately US$1.46 billion, representing a market share in Panama of approximately 3% at that time. The group is now returning to Panama under its subsidiary BBVA Colombia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment