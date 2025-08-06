Uniswap Wave Analysis 6 August 2025

Uniswap: ⬆️ Buy

– Uniswap reversed from the support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 11.00

Uniswap cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level of 8.730 (former resistance from June) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support zone was further strengthened by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse C from June and the upper trendline of the daily up channel from April.

Uniswap cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 11.00, which reversed the previous waves (2) and 2.