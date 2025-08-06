Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Endorses White House Push For Drone Industry Reform And National Security



Red Cat supports new executive orders strengthening U.S.-manufactured drone adoption

Company highlights its secure, AI-integrated aerial systems as ready for scaled deployment Initiative follows Red Cat's earlier alignment with U.S. maritime defense strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) has announced its support for recent executive orders from the White House aimed at strengthening the domestic drone industry and enhancing national security. The new measures are designed to eliminate regulatory bottlenecks, fast-track federal drone approvals, and expand deployment across both federal and commercial domains.

“These executive orders send a clear signal that the U.S. is serious about enabling a secure domestic drone industry,” said Brendan Stewart, VP of Regulatory Affairs at Red Cat. He emphasized the significance of policy alignment in removing...

Read More >>

About DefenseWireNews

DefenseWireNews (“DWN”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on defense contractors, aerospace firms, cybersecurity leaders, advanced manufacturing innovators, and other mission-critical companies operating at the intersection of public markets and government demand. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, DWN is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, DWN brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. DWN is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from DefenseWireNews, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the DefenseWireNews website applicable to all content provided by DWN, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

DefenseWireNews

Austin, TX



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

DefenseWireNews is powered by IBN