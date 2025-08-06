403
Amir, Starmer Discuss Gaza Aid, Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call Wednesday from Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in various fields.
The most prominent regional and international developments were also discussed, particularly the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip. Both sides emphasised the need to ensure the flow of sufficient humanitarian aid to the people of the Strip and the priority of achieving an immediate ceasefire.
