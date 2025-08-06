403
Opposition Grows To Israeli Plan To Widen Gaza War, Occupation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gaza's civil defence agency said Wednesday that 20 people were killed when an aid truck overturned near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
"Twenty people were killed and dozens injured around midnight last night in a truck carrying aid overturned," the agency's spokesperson said.
Fifteen Palestinians were killed and others injured yesterday as a result of Israeli shelling of several areas in Gaza, and the ongoing targeting of aid workers in the Strip.
Medical sources said that seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured when Israeli warplanes targeted two homes in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.
The death toll from the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, which has lasted for nearly 23 months, has risen to 61,158 martyrs, in addition to 151,442 wounded.
Israel's military chief has pushed back against Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to seize areas of Gaza it doesn't already control, three Israeli officials said, as the prime minister faces increasing pressure over the war both at home and abroad.
During a tense, three-hour meeting on Tuesday, Eyal Zamir, the military chief of staff, warned the prime minister that taking the rest of Gaza could trap the military in the territory, which it withdrew from two decades ago, and could lead to harm to the hostages being held there, the sources briefed on the meeting said.
The Israeli military says it already controls 75% of Gaza after nearly two years of war.
Netanyahu is under intense international pressure to reach a ceasefire in the coastal enclave, which has been reduced to rubble in the fighting.
The UN has called reports about a possible expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza "deeply alarming" if true.
Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X Wednesday that the military chief has both the right and the duty to voice his opinion, but said that the military would carry out the government's decisions until all war objectives are achieved.
The prime minister is scheduled to discuss military plans for Gaza with other ministers Thursday. A fourth source said Netanyahu wants to expand military operations in Gaza to put pressure on Hamas.
Following a 40-minute meeting with the prime minister Wednesday, opposition leader Yair Lapid told reporters he had advised Netanyahu that the public was not interested in continuing the war and that a full military takeover would be a very bad idea.
US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday he was not aware of plans to occupy the entire Gaza Strip, but said that such a decision would be "up to Israel".
The UN Security Council held a special session on Tuesday to discuss the plight of the Israeli hostages, as the country seeks to keep the issue at the top of the global agenda.
On Tuesday, Trump described a recent video released by Hamas of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David purportedly digging his own grave as "horrible." In parallel, international criticism has surged over the suffering of the more than two mn Palestinian inhabitants of Gaza after the UN warned that famine is unfolding in the territory.
