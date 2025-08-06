Sticker Mule Partners With Xai To Deploy Grok To 370 Employees And Millions Of Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sticker Mule will bring Grok to 370 employees and millions of customers worldwide. Implementation begins in August with Grok being deployed across all departments including engineering, marketing, finance, support and manufacturing.

“Everyone with an email at Sticker Mule is getting Grok, including many front line factory employees,” said Sticker Mule CEO, Anthony Constantino.“We wanted to be among the first to implement Grok company-wide as we most trust xAI's capabilities.”

The company will also begin implementing Grok-powered customer support and utilize Grok as its business brain to enhance decision-making.

“AI is going to beat up pure software businesses, but it will help innovators that sell physical products like Sticker Mule,” Constantino said.“AI can't manufacture, but it will help innovators, like Sticker Mule, to reach feature parity with incumbent software platforms.”

Sticker Mule recently entered the e-commerce market by launching Stores which has already helped sellers earn nearly $200,000 while in beta. Constantino expects AI to accelerate development of Stores and position it to challenge incumbents like Shopify.

To supplement Stores, the company is also building a suite of business tools to further help its sellers including Give, an automated online giveaway platform, that was launched recently. Give automates giveaways to help sellers grow their Email and SMS marketing lists.

Sticker Mule is also soon to release Notify, a full blown Email and SMS marketing platform that's in beta testing and other tools will follow.

“We believe, with xAI, we can likely double sales with minimal staff growth which will enable us to significantly improve compensation for our team and store sellers,” said Constantino.

About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule is the best way to buy and sell custom merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts, magnets, buttons, labels, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos, and an award-winning hot sauce. Founded in 2010, today we are powered by 1,200+ people in 30+ countries, with factories in New York, South Carolina and Italy.

