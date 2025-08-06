Luxel Corporation Appoints Adrian Polliack, Phd, As President

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Polliack brings extensive leadership experience in the medtech and specialty chemicals industries, with expertise in executive management, global business development, innovation, product development, and supply chain optimization. As CEO of Bergstrom Nutrition, a leading manufacturer of MSM (dimethyl sulfone), he drove significant growth, culminating in a successful acquisition by Balchem Corporation, where he facilitated seamless integration for an additional year. Previously, Dr. Polliack served as President of SAM Medical Products, a global leader in emergency medical devices, and founded and led two innovative ventures: POLL Medical, developing an oral device for head and neck cancer radiotherapy, and Diatomix, a specialty chemical company focused on air purification technology.

Dr. Polliack holds degrees in Chemistry and Biomedical Engineering and is an accomplished inventor with 11 issued patents. His industry leadership includes serving as Board Chair for both the Oregon Bioscience Association and the Oregon Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

"I am honored to join Luxel Corporation and lead its next phase of growth through innovation, market expansion, and operational excellence," said Dr. Polliack. "Luxel's exceptional team and strong culture are invaluable assets, and I am confident that my experience in driving strategic growth will help elevate the company's global impact. I look forward to collaborating with the team to build on Luxel's remarkable legacy."

"We are pleased to welcome Adrian to our close-knit team in Friday Harbor", said Travis Ayers, CEO. "His proven leadership and strategic expertise align perfectly with Luxel's vision and I look forward to supporting him during this transition to ensure continued success with our valued partners."

About Luxel Corporation

Founded in 1974, Luxel Corporation is a global leader in ultrathin freestanding bandpass filters serving industries including semiconductors, fusion research, spaceflight, advanced display technology, and electron microscopy. Headquartered in Friday Harbor, Washington, Luxel is driven by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

