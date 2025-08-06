BOI welcomes PCB giants from 11 countries to THECA 2025, highlighting Thailand's booming electronics industry.

Mr. Narucha Ruchuphan, Deputy Secretary General of the BOI and host of THECA 2025

Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia 2025 (THECA 2025) is scheduled to take place from 20–22 August 2025 at Halls EH99–100, BITEC Bangkok Thailand.

BOI hosts THECA 2025, uniting global PCB leaders from 11 countries to establish Thailand as Asia's advanced electronics supply chain hub.

BITEC BANGNA, BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), in collaboration with the Thailand Printed Circuit Association (THPCA) and the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association (HKPCA), has announced a strategic roadmap to elevate Thailand's advanced electronics industry through the upcoming international exhibition, Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia 2025 (THECA 2025). The event seeks to position Thailand as a central supply chain hub for PCBs and semiconductors in Asia, driven by collaboration between government agencies, research institutions, and industry players.Scheduled to be held from 20–22 August 2025 at Halls EH99–100, BITEC Bangkok, THECA 2025 spans 12,000 square meters of exhibition space and is expected to gather stakeholders across the entire electronics supply chain-upstream, midstream, and downstream. This marks a significant step toward transforming Thailand from a manufacturing base into a regional innovation and technology hub.According to Mr. Narucha Ruchuphan, Deputy Secretary General of the BOI and host of THECA 2025, the first half of 2025 witnessed 1,880 investment promotion applications with a total value exceeding THB 1.06 trillion-a 138% year-on-year increase. The electronics and electrical appliances sector contributed THB 125.79 billion from 268 projects. Foreign direct investment (FDI) from Hong Kong, China, and Singapore continues to grow, underscoring Thailand's rise as a strategic ASEAN hub.Mr. Narucha highlighted Thailand's strengths in Advanced Electronics, especially in the PCB and EMS sectors, as a springboard for the semiconductor industry. The BOI's development strategy rests on three pillars:1. Advancing high-end technologies2. Implementing proactive government policies3. Upskilling the workforce and developing future-ready talentTo operationalize these pillars, the BOI will host the BOI Forum on 20 August 2025 (13:00–16:30 hrs) under the theme“Building the Future: Investment Policies Shaping Thailand's Advanced Electronics and Semiconductor Ecosystem.” The forum will foster public-private partnerships, expand business opportunities, and enhance integration across the electronics value chain-from design to final product.Mr. Phithan Ongkosit, President of the Thailand Printed Circuit Association and Organizer of THECA 2025, underlined Thailand's growing role as a regional innovation and manufacturing hub, particularly in the PCB segment, which forms the foundation of all electronic devices. He introduced a 3-dimensional strategy to elevate the sector:1. Building a robust supply chain: Enhancing connectivity across upstream, midstream, and downstream segments to improve resilience and mitigate global disruptions.2. Attracting global leaders:** THECA 2025 will host top companies from 11 countries-USA, South Korea, Germany, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, and Thailand-demonstrating Thailand's infrastructure strength, competitive advantage, and talent base.3. Aligning with BOI's future industries roadmap:** Reinforcing the country's readiness to support next-generation electronics.Exhibitor profiles at THECA 2025 are meticulously selected to represent every segment of the supply chain:1. Upstream (43% of exhibitors):** Includes material, chemical, and component suppliers, such as Auromex Co., Ltd. and Thai Laminate Manufacturing Co., Ltd., vital for electronics production.2. Midstream (46%):** Features PCB producers and equipment suppliers like KCE Electronics PLC and Mektec Flex PCB, key enablers of core manufacturing.3. Downstream (11%):** Comprises end-product assemblers and testing service providers such as Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Sci-Tech Thailand Co., Ltd., focusing on product quality and system integration.This complete industry representation positions THECA 2025 as more than a trade show-it is a live platform for comprehensive electronics collaboration and value creation.Beyond showcasing technology, the event promotes ecosystem development through public-private-academic cooperation. This integrated approach ensures Thailand's competitiveness in environmental compliance, technological capability, and digital transformation to meet global market expectations.THECA 2025 is supported by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), KCE Electronics PLC, Auromex Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation (Thailand) Co., Ltd.Mr. Luther Wong, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association and THECA 2025 co-organizer, stressed that green manufacturing, ESG compliance, and sustainability are now critical imperatives. As energy- and chemical-intensive industries, electronics manufacturers must adopt low-carbon processes, circular economies, and prepare for ESG assessments that impact funding, partnerships, and market access. Mr. Wong cited WWF's Low Carbon Manufacturing Programme (LCMP) and IPC's upcoming ESG standards as essential tools to enhance competitiveness while minimizing environmental impact.Mr. Salanroj Sutaschuto, Senior Vice President (Chief Operating Officer: COO) and Acting Director of Administration Department, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization), one of THECA 2025's strategic supporters, reaffirmed TCEB's commitment to making Thailand a destination for world-class trade shows, particularly in high-value sectors. TCEB views international exhibitions as economic engines and integrates ESG principles into event development to position Thailand as a sustainable MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) hub.Dr. Wutthinan Jeamsaksiri, Senior Researcher at the Thai Microelectronics Center (TMEC), emphasized that advanced PCB production requires more than labor-it needs thinkers and system integrators. He advocated a mindset shift from“assembly-line workers” to“technology-savvy talent” adept in automation, precision, and digital systems crucial for AI servers, 5G, and EV technologies.TMEC, part of the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR), focuses on R\&D in sensors, embedded systems, and Industry 4.0 technologies. To address the growing need for industry-ready talent, TMEC and THPCA co-established the Thailand Electronics Circuit Center (TECC), a hands-on training facility aligned with actual manufacturing processes.Mr. Swaek Prakitritanon, Vice President and Secretary of THPCA and Chairman of TECC, pointed out that“Thailand has factories, but lacks people ready to work in high-tech environments.” He described TECC as more than a school-it is a real-world industrial training platform bridging TMEC's research with production needs, playing a critical role in workforce development for high-tech sectors.Pre-registration for THECA 2025 is now open at:

