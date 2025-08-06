Ukraine's Power Companies Report Highest Net Revenues In 2024

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant annual survey findings were published by YouControl , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A thousand largest Ukrainian enterprises generated a total of UAH 8.2 trillion in net revenues in 2024, which is 15% higher compared to the previous period. Despite a slowdown in growth rates during the third year of the full-scale war, large businesses retain the ability to generate revenues and even remain profitable,” the report states.

As noted by the analysts, the highest amount of net revenues was reported in the electricity sector (about UAH 1.4 trillion, or 16.7% of the total revenues in the Top-1000 ranking). The oil and gas sector was ranked second with 15.4%.

The above two sectors were followed by retail trade (9.6%), agriculture (8.9%), food industry (8.4%), and metallurgical industry (6.9%).

The second tier of Ukraine's large businesses, with revenues ranging from 3% to 6%, included such sectors as wholesale trade, transport and logistics, tobacco production, pharmaceutics, engineering, vehicle trade, and chemical industry.

In contrast to 2023, a nominal decline in revenues was recorded in such sectors as wholesale trade (-7%), coal industry (-12%), scientific research (-54%), hotel and restaurant business (-24%). The total revenues of the largest IT companies decreased by 3.4%.

Most companies listed in the Top-1000 ranking were registered in the city of Kyiv (426 entities, 52% of the total revenues among those surveyed). Another 26% of net revenues were generated by large businesses from the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to the analysts, the geographical structure of large businesses continues to transform as influenced by the war. Large companies continue to operate and develop mostly in the regions remote from the frontline zone. At the same time, business operations in the Odesa, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions showed a decline.

Over a third of those included in the Top-1000 ranking in 2024 were enterprises aged 3-10 years. This indicates an active development of businesses established after 2014.

In contrast to the 2023 ranking, the composition of the 2024 Top-1000 ranking was updated by 22%. A total of 216 companies left the list, mainly due to a drop in revenues, partly due to bankruptcies and destruction, and a small number of enterprises are either yet to publish their financial statements or failed to publish them timely last year.

A reminder that, in January-June 2025, a total of 18,277 new entities were established across Ukraine, which is 0.7% lower compared to the same period last year.