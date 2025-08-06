Corporate Professional Turned AI Entrepreneur Manas Pathak Says Future Workforce Needs Entrepreneurial Mindset -- And The Ability To Think Like A Coder

Manas Pathak, Founder and CEO of EarthEn Energy and Grid8

PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manas Pathak , founder of the startups EarthEn Energy and Grid8 and former corporate professional at Intel Corporation, is calling for a fundamental shift in how the next generation is prepared for the future of work. His message is clear: tomorrow's workforce must be equipped with an entrepreneurial mindset and the ability to think like coders-not just code, but think in the structured, logical, and solution-oriented way coding teaches.

After a successful corporate career, Pathak founded EarthEn Energy and Grid8 , two startups focused on applying artificial intelligence to solve critical problems in energy and infrastructure. Through these ventures, he has seen firsthand how rapidly the landscape is evolving-and how unprepared many young professionals are to navigate it.

" The future will not be linear, and no job is future-proof," says Pathak. "What is future-proof is the ability to spot opportunities and build solutions. Entrepreneurial thinking helps you identify what needs to be done. AI and coding skills help you actually do it."

Pathak believes the traditional divide between "builders" and "thinkers" is collapsing. In today's world, employees need to be both. Whether climbing the ranks inside a company or launching their own startup, the combination of initiative, creative problem-solving, and technical fluency will be key to long-term relevance and success.

"It's not just about writing lines of code-it's about developing a way of thinking that's analytical, structured, and deeply problem-oriented," says Pathak. "That mindset, which often comes from learning to code, is what gives people the power to act on the opportunities they discover."

Pathak urges schools, universities, and companies to go beyond surface-level tech skills and cultivate deeper, foundational thinking.

"We don't know exactly what the future looks like, but we know what it will demand," he adds. "People who can spot opportunity and build toward it-those are the ones who will thrive."

About Manas Pathak

With a background in corporate roles across the tech and energy sectors, Manas Pathak is now the founder of EarthEn Energy and Grid8 , two startups at the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE EarthEn Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED