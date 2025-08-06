After Bitcoin Became A National Strategic Asset, APT Miners Became The New Home For Passive Income.

New York, USA, 6th August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, For decades, gold has consistently served as a safe haven for investors during market turmoil. However, in 2025, this landscape is subtly shifting. Bitcoin, once considered a speculative asset, has gradually entered the mainstream consciousness, becoming not only a candidate for reserve asset but also being designated as a strategic asset by a growing number of countries.

Since Trump's return to the White House, the United States has officially added Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Solana (SOL) to its strategic reserve. This policy signal marks the shift of crypto assets from the periphery to the center of the market. Once merely hype, now endorsed by the nation, this sends a clear message to ordinary investors: the era of crypto has arrived.

Another path to Bitcoin wealth: no trading, no skills required, daily passive income

Even so, most people remain daunted by cryptocurrency: How do you get involved? Do you need to study candlestick charts? How can you ensure security? This is why APT Miner cloud mining is becoming the preferred choice for more and more investors.

Since its establishment in the UK in 2018, APT Miner has been committed to providing secure and transparent cloud mining services to users worldwide. The platform utilizes an automated computing power allocation mechanism, eliminating the need for users to configure mining machines or gain technical expertise. Simply select the appropriate contract and begin earning stable daily returns. Importantly, all operations can be completed through the app, making it easy to get started and risk-manageable.

What is APT Miner Cloud Mining?

In short, APT Miner is a professional cloud mining platform. Users don't need to build their own mining farms or purchase mining machines. The platform runs the mining machines on their behalf in its data center, earning cryptocurrency and returning it directly to the user. All you need to do is choose the right mining contract.

The advantages of the platform are not only reflected in its convenient operation, but also in:

✅ 100% compliant registration : APT Miner is registered in Warrington, UK, and has a compliant document and custody system;

✅Data encryption and user protection : Using SSL encryption and industry insurance mechanism to ensure the security of user assets;

✅Green energy driven : Many mining farms around the world use hydropower and wind power to truly achieve low-carbon mining;

✅Income is automatically credited to your account : daily mining income is returned on time without user intervention;

✅Multi -currency support : Supports mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, etc.

How to get started?

Step 1: Register an account

It only takes a few seconds to complete the registration. APT Miner will issue a welcome bonus of $ 15 to new users

Step 2: Choose a contract platform that offers

flexible contracts ranging from $100 to $ 500,000 to meet the profit goals and risk preferences of different investors.

Step 3: Wait for

the system to automatically allocate mining machines for your earnings. Daily earnings will be credited to your account starting the day after the contract is activated. Users can withdraw the earnings to their cryptocurrency wallets at any time.

Popular mining contract reference:

BTC (Canaan Avalon A1466) : $100 invested, net profit $108

DOGE (Goldshell Mini DOGE Pro) : $500 invested, net profit $538

BTC (Antminer S19 XP) : $2,500 invested, net profit $2,937

DOGE (Goldshell LT6) : $7,800 invested, net profit $10,770

BTC (Antminer T21) : $17,000 invested, net profit $26,044

BTC/BCH (Antspace HK3) : $50,000 invested, net profit $84,000

All profits are returned daily during the contract period, and the principal is fully returned at the end of the period. Once your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

Security and sustainability: APT Miner gives you double assurance

APT Miner prioritizes user fund security. We partner with renowned third-party security firms such as Cloudflare and McAfee to ensure comprehensive operational security. All data centers utilize environmentally friendly energy, promoting sustainable development while reducing operating costs and enabling users to maximize profits.

More importantly, all mining activities of APT Miner can be verified on the chain, the profit distribution is transparent and open, and the contract operation status can be checked at any time to avoid“black box” operations.

Summary: In uncertain times, choose a more certain path

Whether Bitcoin will hit a million dollars in the future or face policy fluctuations, one thing is certain today:

Let your digital assets work for you, which is more reliable than anything else.

APT Miner represents not hype or gambling, but a clear, transparent, and sustainable way to increase the value of digital assets. Rather than waiting for a bull market to return, start cloud mining now and build a stable source of passive income.

Visit the official website to register now: Download the official APP at

Support iOS and Android systems.

Register and receive a $15 bonus.

If you are looking for a stable investment method that is not affected by market conditions, you might as well start with APT Miner and build your own digital asset“cash flow”.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.