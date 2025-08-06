Macronix Introduces Cutting-Edge Secure-Boot NOR Flash Memory

ArmorBoot MX76 Features Ultra-Fast Boot Times, High Performance, Integrated Authentication Protection, Data Integrity Verification, Secure Update, SPI Interface, Low-Power Options

HSINCHU, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, today announced ArmorBoot MX76, a robust NOR flash memory combining in a single device, the essential performance and an array of security features that deliver rapid boot times and iron-clad data protection. The newest member of Macronix's highly successful and widely deployed ArmorFlashTM family, ArmorBoot MX76 is a high-performance, highly secure flash memory designed for artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), automotive electronics and other demanding applications that require ultra-fast boot times, integrated authentication protection, data integrity verification, secure flash updates, a Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), power options of 3V or 1.8V, and capacities up to 1 Gb.

"We developed ArmorBoot MX76 to address specific challenges designers in the AI, IoT and automotive-electronics markets face: achieving fast boot times, enhanced security and seamless updates," said F.L. Ni, vice president of marketing at Macronix International. "Those, along with other rapidly growing markets – industrial automation, healthcare and wireless communications, for example -- represent broad spectrum of system and device manufacturers demanding the greater performance and heightened security that ArmorBoot MX76 provides. In an age when cybersecurity is no longer a luxury but a necessity, and boot times are increasingly consequential to products' success, Macronix is delivering the highest level of security and performance in flash memory."

ArmorBoot MX76's unique architecture sets it apart from previous secure NOR flash solutions in that it combines in-demand performance and security functions in a single device; no additional chips are needed to ensure required levels of data protection. During a system's critical startup or update phase, the memory's performance and security features kick in automatically and seamlessly. In addition to being a single-device solution for ultra-fast booting and robust security, ArmorBoot MX76's SPI interface enables smooth integration into new or existing systems.

Top worldwide manufacturers who've already designed ArmorFlash memories into their AI, IoT and automotive-focused solutions are presently evaluating ArmorBoot to expand their product portfolios to offer enhanced performance and secure-boot capabilities.

ArmorBoot's Key Features



Support for the secure boot process without exposing code on the data bus

Device authentication

Unmatched array of security features that ensure data protection

SPI interface for seamless design integration

Ideal flash solution for AI, IoT, automotive, healthcare, communications, industrial systems

3V or 1.8V for optimal power efficiency Capacities up to 1Gb – suitable for targeted applications

Broad Array of Secure NOR Flash

Macronix's award-winning ArmorFlash family, of which ArmorBoot MX76 is the latest addition, features a broad array of NOR flash memories developed for a wide range of applications demanding data security. It features security schemes such as Physical Unclonable Function, or PUF, and unique ID, with authenticated and encrypted links for NOR, NAND or e.MMCTM flash. ArmorFlash has achieved several safety and security certifications, including from standards bodies focused on automotive electronics and cybersecurity. For more information and specifications on ArmorFlash and ArmorBoot, go to .

Availability

ArmorBoot MX76 is sampling now, with production scheduled for later in 2025.

Showcased at FMS

Macronix will showcase ArmorBoot, along with a range of other NVM solutions, at the Future of Memory and Storage conference, August 5-7, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, in Santa Clara, California. Macronix will be located in booth #1142.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at .

ArmorFlash is a trademark of Macronix International Co., Ltd. eMMC is a trademark of JEDEC/MMCA

SOURCE Macronix

