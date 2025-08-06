ALLOVIR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Allovir, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you are a long-term stockholder in AlloVir between March 22, 2022 and December 21, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against AlloVir on March 19, 2024 with a Class Period from March 22, 2022 and December 21, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of AlloVir have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the posoleucel Phase 3 Studies were unlikely to meet their primary endpoints; (ii) as a result, it was likely that the Company would ultimately discontinue the posoleucel Phase 3 studies; (iii) accordingly, AlloVir overstated the efficacy and clinical and/or commercial prospects of posoleucel; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 22, 2023, AlloVir announced that it was discontinuing the posoleucel Phase 3 studies over efficacy concerns and stated that it would explore strategic alternatives for the Company. Specifically, AlloVir said it was discontinuing the posoleucel Phase 3 studies after pre-planned analyses concluded they wouldn't meet their primary endpoints.

On this news, AlloVir's stock price fell $1.57 per share, or 67.38%, to close at $0.76 per share on December 22, 2023.

If you are a long-term stockholder of AlloVir, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

