Lesotho Can Win The Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant 2025

Two entrepreneurs from Lesotho are Finalists for the esteemed Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. Learn more about them.

- Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do GoodGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- United People Global is pleased to highlight two remarkable entrepreneurs from Lesotho who are among 20 Finalists for the prestigious Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant . With 20 Finalists from 7 countries, the winners are set to be announced on 7 August 2025.The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is known for supporting outstanding entrepreneurs. The grant provides financial support ranging from $5,000 up to $20,000, enabling the winners to scale their businesses and amplify their positive impact on society. As part of the design and the impact of the Grant, the Finalists go through a development process that includes completing the UPG Biashara Learning Journey through which they acquire new skills and sharpen existing ones. After the Grant, they also benefit from the UPG Biashara Action Journey that includes, ongoing exposure, skills acquisition, mentorship, cash grants and more.“The Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant champions entrepreneurs from diamond-producing communities who are using the power of business to create meaningful, lasting change. By supporting those closest to the source of natural diamonds, we invest in local leadership, community development, and a sustainable future. This truly reflects what we mean when we say, 'Diamonds Do Good',” said Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good.The Two Finalists come from different backgrounds and they are UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs. They each demonstrated exceptional vision, creativity and unwavering determination. And their qualities have made them exceptional candidates for the prestigious Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. They are:Mabatho Hlaoli, a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur, is an educator and impact entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of Ecofrica Innovations, a biotech startup based in Lesotho producing nutrient-rich fertilizer through vermicomposting technology. Raised in a rural farming community, she saw how fertilizer shortage,climate change, drought, and poor soil health affect farmers. Mabatho is on a mission to help smallholder farmers grow drought-tolerant crops and achieve food security.Mafube Ranthimo, a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur, is a Bcom Financial Management holder and a Senior Administrator at Transnet freight rail. I'm a retail investor and an aspiring farmer through my farm called Devine farming. This is a chicken farm to be based in North western part of Lesotho, nearer to a border gate with South Africa for ease of export.Who will win the 2025 Grants? The 20 Finalists showed exceptional creativity, vision and unwavering determination. These attributes make them ideal winners and it has made this selection very competitive. This year's finalists represent the following countries: Botswana, India, Lesotho, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania“The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant creates impact long before and long after any grants are awarded. It is designed so that it creates many winners including the finalists, their businesses and the communities that they impact. We look forward to celebrating together and to supporting their progress,” said Dr. Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President of United People Global.In 2025 each of the 20 Finalists have demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination to reach the final stage of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Their businesses represent diverse industries including: agriculture, education, electronics, energy, environment / nature, events, health and health care, jewellery, manufacturing, marketing, real estate and more. And their creative approaches to business solutions as well as their dedication has propelled them forward as outstanding contenders for the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant 2025.Here are the Finalists representing 7 countries, they are visible in this brief video:What has happened so far? The 20 finalists advanced to the ultimate stage of the process: a "Shark Tank" format. This entailed presenting to an experienced panel, in front of a live audience. During these sessions, the UPG Biashara entrepreneurs showcased their ideas, businesses, and distinct value propositions. Now the next step is the announcement of the winners and with 10 winners expected to win the prestigious Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant 2025.When is the announcement? The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant Announcement takes place on Thursday, 7 August 2025 at 4pm CEST (or 10am EDT). It is possible to attend the event for free while spaces remain and to witness the moment by visiting:About Diamonds Do Good: A not-for-profit organization inspired in 2006 by Nelson Mandela to tell the world about the positive impact of diamonds in Southern Africa. Presently, its primary objective is to initiate significant transformations within natural diamond communities worldwide and to effectively share these impactful narratives.About UPG Biashara: UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. This includes growing and strengthening existing enterprises. UPG Biashara provides training, mentorship, financial support and more.United People Global is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place.Note to EditorsSocial media hashtags: #DiamondsDoGoodGrant #UPGBiasharaLearn more about the Diamonds Do GoodGrant:Learn more about the Diamonds Do Good: /Learn more about UPG Biashara:Learn more about United People Global:Join UPG:Join UPG Media Community:Follow UPG on social media on most platforms: @unitedpeopleglobal or on X (formerly Twitter): @unitedpeople36

