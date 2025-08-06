Dr. Mayank Agarwal and Dr. Joshua Quinones on Great Day Houston (Cardiology in Houston, TX)

Back-to-School Reminder: Dr. Mayank Agarwal and Dr. Joshua Quinones Highlight the Importance of Early Heart Evaluations on Great Day Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the school year approaching, families are reminded that heart health is a priority at every age. On Great Day Houston on KHOU 11 News, Dr. Mayank Agarwal and Dr. Joshua Quinones from Modern Heart and Vascular spoke about the importance of early detection, regular heart evaluations, and recognizing general warning signs to help protect the health of both children and adults.Heart Health Concerns Begin EarlyDuring the segment, Dr. Quinones emphasized that cardiovascular conditions can begin in early life and are not limited to adults. Some children may be born with structural or electrical irregularities in the heart that do not present noticeable symptoms right away. In other cases, factors like elevated blood pressure or cholesterol can emerge in childhood, particularly when there is a family history of heart disease.Dr. Quinones shared that baseline heart evaluations can be an important step for children, especially those participating in athletic activities. These assessments may include tools such as EKGs, exercise-based stress testing, and imaging studies that can help detect structural or electrical issues before symptoms appear. He noted that many cardiac events in young athletes are not caused by heart attacks but rather undetected conditions that can often be identified through screening.Prevention Is the First Line of DefenseDr. Mayank Agarwal emphasized the value of preventive care in maintaining heart health, especially for individuals who may not experience any noticeable symptoms. He noted that cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death among both men and women, and often progresses silently until a major event such as a heart attack or stroke occurs.He explained that Modern Heart and Vascular uses advanced imaging technologies, including CAT scans, to evaluate arterial health and detect early signs of plaque buildup or inflammation. Risk factors like high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, and metabolic conditions are becoming increasingly common in younger adults. Dr. Agarwal added that general symptoms such as unusual fatigue, shortness of breath, or a racing heart should be taken seriously, even in people who appear physically fit.A Whole-Family Approach to Cardiac CareBoth physicians highlighted the benefit of family-centered care. Modern Heart and Vascular provides services for patients of all ages, from infants to older adults, all in one location. The practice emphasizes prevention and early intervention, helping patients avoid unnecessary procedures through personalized evaluations and lifestyle-based approaches.The team takes a comprehensive view of heart health, considering factors such as genetics, nutrition, physical activity, stress, and sleep. This holistic approach supports better long-term outcomes and reduces the need for invasive treatments.Expanding Access to Care in the Houston AreaModern Heart and Vascular is soon to open a new state-of-the-art facility in Humble, making it even easier for families in the Greater Houston area to access cardiovascular services. The new location will feature the latest diagnostic technologies to support early detection and customized treatment planning. This expansion reflects a continued commitment to improving access to high-quality, prevention-focused heart care.Protect Your Heart at Any AgeAs the academic year begins and students return to sports, Dr. Quinones highlighted the role of routine screenings in monitoring heart health, particularly for young athletes. He also mentioned that adults, especially those with a family history or early symptoms, should prioritize their own heart evaluations. Even individuals who are active and appear healthy can be at risk for underlying cardiovascular issues.Dr. Agarwal explained that seemingly minor signs, such as brief episodes of fatigue or elevated heart rate, may point to deeper concerns and should not be overlooked. Addressing these early can support timely prevention and reduce the likelihood of future complications.Take Charge of Your Cardiovascular HealthBeing proactive about heart health can lead to long-term benefits. Routine screenings, attention to personal health patterns, and small adjustments to daily habits can significantly reduce the risk of serious heart conditions.To learn more about services or schedule a heart screening, visit or call (832) 644-8930.Watch the full segment here:About Modern Heart and VascularModern Heart and Vascular is a leading provider of cardiovascular care in Houston, Texas, with a strong focus on prevention. The team is dedicated to detecting heart and vascular conditions early through advanced diagnostics and personalized evaluations. By prioritizing lifestyle changes and minimally invasive care, they help patients of all ages lower their risk for heart disease and related complications. With a growing number of locations and a commitment to using the latest medical technology, Modern Heart and Vascular empowers individuals to take charge of their heart health and live longer, healthier lives.

